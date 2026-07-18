Wealthfront Advisers LLC Raises Holdings in Dell Technologies Inc. $DELL

Wealthfront Advisers LLC grew its holdings in Dell Technologies Inc. (NYSE:DELL - Free Report) by 14.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 60,425 shares of the technology company's stock after purchasing an additional 7,539 shares during the period. Wealthfront Advisers LLC's holdings in Dell Technologies were worth $9,918,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Commonwealth Retirement Investments LLC bought a new position in Dell Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Rossby Financial LCC grew its stake in shares of Dell Technologies by 968.4% in the fourth quarter. Rossby Financial LCC now owns 203 shares of the technology company's stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 184 shares during the period. Navalign LLC purchased a new position in shares of Dell Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Kemnay Advisory Services Inc. bought a new position in Dell Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, WealthCollab LLC lifted its position in Dell Technologies by 82.0% during the second quarter. WealthCollab LLC now owns 253 shares of the technology company's stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 114 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.37% of the company's stock.

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Key Dell Technologies News

Here are the key news stories impacting Dell Technologies this week:

Dell Technologies Trading Up 1.5%

DELL opened at $397.18 on Friday. The firm's 50 day simple moving average is $372.69 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $228.67. The company has a market capitalization of $257.42 billion, a PE ratio of 31.55, a PEG ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 1.31. Dell Technologies Inc. has a 1-year low of $110.22 and a 1-year high of $469.47.

Dell Technologies (NYSE:DELL - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 28th. The technology company reported $4.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $2.96 by $1.90. The firm had revenue of $43.84 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $35.74 billion. Dell Technologies had a net margin of 6.28% and a negative return on equity of 366.90%. The company's revenue for the quarter was up 87.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.55 EPS. Dell Technologies has set its FY 2027 guidance at 17.900-17.900 EPS and its Q2 2027 guidance at 4.800-4.800 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Dell Technologies Inc. will post 17.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Dell Technologies Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, July 21st will be issued a dividend of $0.63 per share. This represents a $2.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.6%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 21st. Dell Technologies's payout ratio is currently 20.02%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have commented on DELL shares. Weiss Ratings raised shares of Dell Technologies from a "buy (b-)" rating to a "buy (b)" rating in a research report on Friday, May 15th. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded Dell Technologies to a "hold" rating in a research note on Monday, June 1st. Argus lifted their price objective on Dell Technologies from $200.00 to $460.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a report on Friday, May 29th. Bank of America upped their price objective on Dell Technologies from $280.00 to $500.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research report on Friday, May 29th. Finally, Wolfe Research downgraded Dell Technologies from a "peer perform" rating to a "peer perform" rating in a report on Friday, May 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty have given a Buy rating, ten have given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $492.76.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on Dell Technologies

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director Spv-2 L.P. Sl sold 59,492 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $453.54, for a total value of $26,982,001.68. Following the transaction, the director owned 89,222 shares of the company's stock, valued at $40,465,745.88. This trade represents a 40.00% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Silver Lake Partners Iv, L.P. sold 68,706 shares of Dell Technologies stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $453.54, for a total value of $31,160,919.24. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 67,990 shares in the company, valued at approximately $30,836,184.60. The trade was a 50.26% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. In the last three months, insiders have sold 3,434,758 shares of company stock worth $1,448,870,683. Corporate insiders own 41.50% of the company's stock.

Dell Technologies Profile

Dell Technologies Inc is a multinational technology company that designs, manufactures and sells a broad range of information technology products, solutions and services. Its offerings span client computing devices (consumer and commercial laptops and desktops), enterprise infrastructure (servers, storage systems and networking equipment), software and cloud infrastructure, and a variety of professional services such as IT consulting, deployment, managed services and financing solutions. The company serves organizations of all sizes as well as individual consumers, with products and services aimed at enabling digital transformation and modern IT environments.

Founded by Michael Dell in 1984, the company grew from a direct-to-consumer PC business into a diversified IT provider through organic expansion and strategic acquisitions.

Further Reading

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