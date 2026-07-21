Wealthfront Advisers LLC Sells 20,214 Shares of Roblox Corporation $RBLX

Wealthfront Advisers LLC lessened its stake in Roblox Corporation (NYSE:RBLX - Free Report) by 41.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 28,553 shares of the company's stock after selling 20,214 shares during the period. Wealthfront Advisers LLC's holdings in Roblox were worth $1,615,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Roblox by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 63,458,784 shares of the company's stock worth $5,142,065,000 after acquiring an additional 1,020,786 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors raised its stake in shares of Roblox by 7.3% during the fourth quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 31,953,301 shares of the company's stock valued at $2,589,282,000 after acquiring an additional 2,184,439 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Roblox by 8.1% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 20,728,914 shares of the company's stock valued at $1,679,664,000 after acquiring an additional 1,555,549 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Roblox by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 13,812,362 shares of the company's stock valued at $1,119,216,000 after purchasing an additional 442,518 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Roblox by 4.7% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 12,220,045 shares of the company's stock valued at $988,002,000 after purchasing an additional 547,103 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 94.46% of the company's stock.

Get Roblox alerts: Sign Up

Roblox Price Performance

Shares of RBLX stock opened at $53.31 on Tuesday. Roblox Corporation has a fifty-two week low of $40.15 and a fifty-two week high of $150.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $35.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -33.74 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.45, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 0.89. The stock's 50-day simple moving average is $48.72 and its 200-day simple moving average is $58.70.

Roblox (NYSE:RBLX - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 30th. The company reported ($0.35) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.41) by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $1.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.74 billion. Roblox had a negative net margin of 20.69% and a negative return on equity of 277.69%. Roblox's revenue was up 43.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.32) EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Roblox Corporation will post -1.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Roblox announced that its board has authorized a stock buyback plan on Tuesday, May 19th that permits the company to buyback $3.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the company to reacquire up to 9.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are generally an indication that the company's board believes its shares are undervalued.

Key Headlines Impacting Roblox

Here are the key news stories impacting Roblox this week:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts recently issued reports on RBLX shares. Needham & Company LLC assumed coverage on Roblox in a research note on Monday, June 29th. They issued a "buy" rating on the stock. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a "sell (e+)" rating on shares of Roblox in a research report on Wednesday, June 24th. UBS Group began coverage on Roblox in a report on Monday, June 29th. They issued a "buy" rating for the company. Bank of America downgraded Roblox from a "buy" rating to a "neutral" rating and set a $48.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Finally, HSBC downgraded Roblox from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating and set a $46.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Friday, May 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seventeen have issued a Buy rating, eleven have issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $85.48.

View Our Latest Analysis on RBLX

Insider Buying and Selling at Roblox

In other Roblox news, insider Mark Reinstra sold 17,275 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.28, for a total value of $782,212.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider owned 438,198 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $19,841,605.44. This trade represents a 3.79% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. The sale was made to cover tax withholding obligations related to the vesting of equity awards. Also, insider Matthew D. Kaufman sold 14,356 shares of Roblox stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.27, for a total transaction of $649,896.12. Following the sale, the insider owned 349,964 shares of the company's stock, valued at $15,842,870.28. The trade was a 3.94% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. The sale was made to cover tax withholding obligations related to the vesting of equity awards. Insiders have sold a total of 161,983 shares of company stock worth $7,580,990 in the last three months. 10.05% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Roblox

Roblox Corporation operates Roblox, a user-generated online platform that enables people to create, share and monetize immersive 3D experiences and games. The core offering centers on Roblox Studio, a development environment that allows independent creators and studios to design interactive worlds using the company's building tools and scripting language. Content on the platform spans games, virtual hangouts, branded experiences and live events, all delivered through a persistent social environment.

Roblox's business model is built around its virtual economy and creator ecosystem.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RBLX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Roblox Corporation (NYSE:RBLX - Free Report).

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider Roblox, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Roblox wasn't on the list.

While Roblox currently has a Moderate Buy rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here