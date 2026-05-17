WealthPlan Investment Management LLC Acquires 9,206 Shares of Visa Inc. $V

WealthPlan Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V - Free Report) by 205.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 13,697 shares of the credit-card processor's stock after purchasing an additional 9,206 shares during the quarter. WealthPlan Investment Management LLC's holdings in Visa were worth $4,804,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of V. Patron Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Visa by 0.6% in the third quarter. Patron Partners LLC now owns 4,648 shares of the credit-card processor's stock worth $1,587,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares during the period. MTM Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Visa by 0.9% in the third quarter. MTM Investment Management LLC now owns 3,344 shares of the credit-card processor's stock worth $1,142,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares during the period. High Note Wealth LLC increased its stake in shares of Visa by 6.8% in the third quarter. High Note Wealth LLC now owns 474 shares of the credit-card processor's stock worth $162,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares during the period. Beacon Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Visa by 2.0% in the third quarter. Beacon Capital Management LLC now owns 1,541 shares of the credit-card processor's stock worth $526,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares during the period. Finally, Chapman Financial Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Visa by 0.9% in the third quarter. Chapman Financial Group LLC now owns 3,211 shares of the credit-card processor's stock worth $1,096,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares during the period. 82.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Visa alerts: Sign Up

Key Visa News

Here are the key news stories impacting Visa this week:

Visa Stock Up 0.9%

Shares of NYSE V opened at $325.42 on Friday. The company's 50-day simple moving average is $311.20 and its 200-day simple moving average is $325.89. Visa Inc. has a 52-week low of $293.89 and a 52-week high of $375.51. The firm has a market cap of $583.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64.

Visa (NYSE:V - Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The credit-card processor reported $3.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.10 by $0.21. Visa had a net margin of 51.68% and a return on equity of 65.00%. The business had revenue of $11.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.75 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.76 earnings per share. The company's revenue for the quarter was up 17.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Visa Inc. will post 13.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Visa Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 12th will be given a $0.67 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 12th. This represents a $2.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.8%. Visa's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 23.34%.

Visa declared that its board has authorized a stock buyback program on Tuesday, April 28th that allows the company to repurchase $20.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the credit-card processor to repurchase up to 3.6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are usually an indication that the company's management believes its stock is undervalued.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts recently commented on V shares. TD Cowen restated a "buy" rating on shares of Visa in a research report on Friday, January 30th. Rothschild & Co Redburn set a $385.00 price target on shares of Visa in a research report on Wednesday, January 28th. Morgan Stanley restated an "overweight" rating and set a $415.00 price target on shares of Visa in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. Oppenheimer restated an "outperform" rating and set a $403.00 price target (up from $391.00) on shares of Visa in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada restated an "outperform" rating and set a $395.00 price target on shares of Visa in a research report on Friday, January 30th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eighteen have assigned a Buy rating and three have given a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of "Buy" and an average price target of $387.67.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on V

Insider Activity

In other news, CFO Chris Suh sold 10,639 shares of Visa stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $324.81, for a total value of $3,455,653.59. Following the sale, the chief financial officer owned 9,872 shares in the company, valued at $3,206,524.32. This trade represents a 51.87% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Lloyd Carney sold 650 shares of Visa stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $309.62, for a total transaction of $201,253.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 2,679 shares in the company, valued at approximately $829,471.98. This trade represents a 19.53% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders have sold a total of 42,744 shares of company stock worth $14,356,010 over the last 90 days. 0.12% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Visa

Visa Inc is a global payments technology company that facilitates electronic funds transfers and digital commerce by connecting consumers, merchants, financial institutions and governments. The firm operates one of the world's largest payment networks, providing processing, authorization, clearing and settlement services for credit, debit and prepaid card transactions. Visa's network-based model enables partner banks and other issuers to offer branded payment products while Visa focuses on the infrastructure, standards and technologies that move money securely and efficiently around the world.

Visa's product and service portfolio includes card-based payment products for consumers and businesses, real-time push-payment capabilities, tokenization and authentication services, fraud and risk-management tools, data analytics and APIs for fintech and merchant integration.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding V? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Visa Inc. (NYSE:V - Free Report).

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider Visa, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Visa wasn't on the list.

While Visa currently has a Buy rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here