WealthPlan Investment Management LLC Buys 12,532 Shares of Procter & Gamble Company (The) $PG

WealthPlan Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Procter & Gamble Company (The) (NYSE:PG - Free Report) by 140.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 21,450 shares of the company's stock after purchasing an additional 12,532 shares during the period. WealthPlan Investment Management LLC's holdings in Procter & Gamble were worth $3,074,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Procter & Gamble by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 237,459,756 shares of the company's stock valued at $34,030,358,000 after purchasing an additional 2,829,151 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Procter & Gamble by 0.4% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 100,634,824 shares of the company's stock valued at $15,462,541,000 after purchasing an additional 370,872 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Procter & Gamble by 8.3% during the third quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 22,850,345 shares of the company's stock valued at $3,510,955,000 after purchasing an additional 1,752,481 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its stake in shares of Procter & Gamble by 1.2% during the third quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 16,556,061 shares of the company's stock valued at $2,543,839,000 after purchasing an additional 189,968 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Procter & Gamble by 0.4% during the third quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 11,008,454 shares of the company's stock valued at $1,691,449,000 after purchasing an additional 40,941 shares in the last quarter. 65.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

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Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Evercore set a $162.00 price objective on shares of Procter & Gamble in a research note on Monday, April 27th. Raymond James Financial dropped their price objective on shares of Procter & Gamble from $175.00 to $170.00 and set an "outperform" rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 14th. Erste Group Bank cut shares of Procter & Gamble from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on shares of Procter & Gamble from $159.00 to $155.00 and set a "neutral" rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 8th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reissued a "hold (c)" rating on shares of Procter & Gamble in a research report on Friday, March 27th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and nine have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $161.06.

View Our Latest Research Report on Procter & Gamble

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Procter & Gamble news, insider Susan Street Whaley sold 1,809 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $159.46, for a total value of $288,463.14. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider owned 30,215 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $4,818,083.90. This trade represents a 5.65% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Ma. Fatima Francisco sold 5,549 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Friday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.29, for a total transaction of $917,194.21. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 1,029 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $170,083.41. This represents a 84.36% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Company insiders own 0.20% of the company's stock.

Procter & Gamble Trading Down 0.7%

NYSE:PG opened at $141.68 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $146.10 and a 200 day moving average of $148.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $329.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.71, a PEG ratio of 6.07 and a beta of 0.41. Procter & Gamble Company has a 52 week low of $137.62 and a 52 week high of $170.99. The company has a quick ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44.

Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 24th. The company reported $1.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $1.56 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $21.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $21.52 billion. Procter & Gamble had a net margin of 19.16% and a return on equity of 32.00%. The business's quarterly revenue was up 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.54 earnings per share. Procter & Gamble has set its FY 2026 guidance at 6.830-7.090 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Procter & Gamble Company will post 6.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Procter & Gamble Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 24th were issued a $1.0885 dividend. This is an increase from Procter & Gamble's previous quarterly dividend of $1.06. This represents a $4.35 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.1%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, April 24th. Procter & Gamble's dividend payout ratio is 63.60%.

About Procter & Gamble

Procter & Gamble NYSE: PG is a multinational consumer goods company headquartered in Cincinnati, Ohio. Founded in 1837 by William Procter and James Gamble, P&G has grown into one of the world's largest producers of branded consumer packaged goods. The company focuses on developing, manufacturing and marketing a broad portfolio of household and personal care products sold to consumers and retailers worldwide.

P&G's product offering spans several core business categories, including Beauty, Grooming, Health Care, Fabric & Home Care, and Baby, Feminine & Family Care.

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