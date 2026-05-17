WealthPlan Investment Management LLC Cuts Position in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. $TMO

WealthPlan Investment Management LLC trimmed its position in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO - Free Report) by 40.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 9,177 shares of the medical research company's stock after selling 6,326 shares during the quarter. WealthPlan Investment Management LLC's holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific were worth $5,318,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. JPL Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific during the 3rd quarter valued at about $28,000. Beacon Financial Strategies CORP purchased a new stake in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific during the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Olistico Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific during the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Cloud Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific during the 3rd quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, HFM Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 341.7% during the 4th quarter. HFM Investment Advisors LLC now owns 53 shares of the medical research company's stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 41 shares during the period. 89.23% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

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Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts recently commented on TMO shares. Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $653.00 to $639.00 and set an "outperform" rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 24th. Barclays dropped their target price on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $650.00 to $625.00 and set an "overweight" rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 14th. TD Cowen dropped their target price on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $696.00 to $683.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 30th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Thermo Fisher Scientific to a "strong-buy" rating in a report on Friday, April 24th. Finally, Weiss Ratings restated a "hold (c)" rating on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in a report on Wednesday, April 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eighteen have given a Buy rating and three have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Thermo Fisher Scientific presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $616.10.

View Our Latest Research Report on Thermo Fisher Scientific

Thermo Fisher Scientific Price Performance

TMO stock opened at $438.16 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. has a 52-week low of $385.46 and a 52-week high of $643.99. The stock's 50 day moving average is $486.00 and its two-hundred day moving average is $542.12. The company has a market capitalization of $162.83 billion, a PE ratio of 24.09, a P/E/G ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 0.88.

Thermo Fisher Scientific (NYSE:TMO - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 23rd. The medical research company reported $5.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.25 by $0.19. Thermo Fisher Scientific had a return on equity of 16.86% and a net margin of 15.15%.The company had revenue of $11.01 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.86 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $5.15 EPS. Thermo Fisher Scientific's revenue for the quarter was up 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Thermo Fisher Scientific has set its FY 2026 guidance at 24.640-25.120 EPS. Analysts predict that Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. will post 24.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 13th were given a $0.47 dividend. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.4%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 13th. This is a positive change from Thermo Fisher Scientific's previous quarterly dividend of $0.43. Thermo Fisher Scientific's payout ratio is 10.34%.

Insider Activity at Thermo Fisher Scientific

In other news, CEO Marc N. Casper sold 5,000 shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $512.40, for a total value of $2,562,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 123,925 shares in the company, valued at approximately $63,499,170. This trade represents a 3.88% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, COO Gianluca Pettiti sold 400 shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $462.66, for a total value of $185,064.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer owned 25,051 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $11,590,095.66. The trade was a 1.57% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. 0.33% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Thermo Fisher Scientific

Thermo Fisher Scientific NYSE: TMO is a global provider of scientific instrumentation, reagents and consumables, software, and services that support research, clinical, and industrial laboratories. The company supplies analytical instruments and laboratory equipment, life sciences reagents and kits, specialty diagnostics, and a broad range of consumables used by researchers, clinicians, and manufacturers. Its offerings also include laboratory information management and data-analysis software, as well as service solutions such as instrument maintenance, validation, and logistics that help customers run complex workflows efficiently.

Thermo Fisher operates through multiple business areas that broadly cover life sciences solutions, analytical instruments, specialty diagnostics, and laboratory products and biopharma services, including contract development and manufacturing for pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies.

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