WealthPlan Investment Management LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in Emerson Electric Co. $EMR

WealthPlan Investment Management LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR - Free Report) by 40.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 54,702 shares of the industrial products company's stock after selling 36,884 shares during the quarter. WealthPlan Investment Management LLC's holdings in Emerson Electric were worth $7,260,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of EMR. Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Emerson Electric by 185.7% in the third quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 3,192,982 shares of the industrial products company's stock valued at $418,730,000 after purchasing an additional 2,075,425 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in shares of Emerson Electric by 29.2% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 5,260,097 shares of the industrial products company's stock valued at $690,020,000 after purchasing an additional 1,187,974 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Emerson Electric by 20.6% in the third quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 6,262,570 shares of the industrial products company's stock valued at $821,524,000 after purchasing an additional 1,069,122 shares during the period. Schroder Investment Management Group boosted its stake in shares of Emerson Electric by 13.5% in the third quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 7,205,569 shares of the industrial products company's stock valued at $945,227,000 after purchasing an additional 859,171 shares during the period. Finally, Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich boosted its stake in shares of Emerson Electric by 97.6% in the fourth quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 1,707,873 shares of the industrial products company's stock valued at $227,783,000 after purchasing an additional 843,526 shares during the period. 74.30% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

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Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on EMR shares. Weiss Ratings restated a "hold (c+)" rating on shares of Emerson Electric in a research note on Monday, May 4th. Evercore upped their target price on shares of Emerson Electric from $170.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a research note on Thursday, February 5th. Rothschild & Co Redburn upped their target price on shares of Emerson Electric from $154.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research note on Monday, February 9th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Emerson Electric from $135.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an "equal weight" rating in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. Finally, Stephens increased their price objective on shares of Emerson Electric from $145.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an "equal weight" rating in a research note on Monday, February 9th. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, ten have assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and a consensus price target of $163.24.

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Insider Buying and Selling at Emerson Electric

In other Emerson Electric news, CEO Surendralal Lanca Karsanbhai sold 5,700 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.32, for a total transaction of $811,224.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 281,393 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $40,047,851.76. This represents a 1.99% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.23% of the company's stock.

Key Headlines Impacting Emerson Electric

Here are the key news stories impacting Emerson Electric this week:

Emerson Electric Trading Down 3.6%

NYSE EMR opened at $132.98 on Friday. Emerson Electric Co. has a 12 month low of $114.83 and a 12 month high of $165.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.64. The company has a market capitalization of $74.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 1.26. The company's fifty day moving average price is $137.11 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $139.46.

Emerson Electric (NYSE:EMR - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 5th. The industrial products company reported $1.54 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $1.53 by $0.01. Emerson Electric had a net margin of 13.35% and a return on equity of 17.18%. The firm had revenue of $4.56 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.59 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.48 EPS. The firm's revenue was up 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Emerson Electric has set its FY 2026 guidance at 6.450-6.550 EPS and its Q3 2026 guidance at 1.650-1.700 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Emerson Electric Co. will post 6.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Emerson Electric Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.555 per share. This represents a $2.22 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.7%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 15th. Emerson Electric's dividend payout ratio is 51.27%.

About Emerson Electric

Emerson Electric Co is a global technology and engineering company that designs and manufactures products and provides services for industrial, commercial and consumer markets. Founded in 1890, the company is headquartered in St. Louis, Missouri, and has built a long-standing presence in automation, control and climate-related technologies. Emerson's offerings are aimed at improving productivity, energy efficiency and reliability for a wide range of end markets.

Emerson operates through two principal platforms—Automation Solutions and Commercial & Residential Solutions—providing process automation systems, measurement and analytical instrumentation, valves and actuators, control software, and related aftermarket services, alongside products for heating, ventilation and refrigeration, residential and commercial climate controls, tools and storage solutions.

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