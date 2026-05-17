WealthPlan Investment Management LLC Grows Stock Holdings in T-Mobile US, Inc. $TMUS

WealthPlan Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS - Free Report) by 578.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 12,689 shares of the Wireless communications provider's stock after purchasing an additional 10,819 shares during the quarter. WealthPlan Investment Management LLC's holdings in T-Mobile US were worth $2,576,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of TMUS. United Community Bank lifted its stake in T-Mobile US by 131.1% in the 3rd quarter. United Community Bank now owns 104 shares of the Wireless communications provider's stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares in the last quarter. JDM Financial Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of T-Mobile US by 114.0% during the 4th quarter. JDM Financial Group LLC now owns 122 shares of the Wireless communications provider's stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. Turning Point Benefit Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of T-Mobile US by 3,825.0% during the 4th quarter. Turning Point Benefit Group Inc. now owns 157 shares of the Wireless communications provider's stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 153 shares during the last quarter. Cloud Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of T-Mobile US during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $38,000. Finally, Ares Financial Consulting LLC acquired a new stake in shares of T-Mobile US during the 4th quarter worth approximately $38,000. 42.49% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

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Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. TD Cowen raised their price target on shares of T-Mobile US from $252.00 to $261.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. UBS Group restated a "buy" rating on shares of T-Mobile US in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. Oppenheimer upgraded shares of T-Mobile US from a "market perform" rating to an "outperform" rating and set a $260.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. Arete Research raised their price target on shares of T-Mobile US from $295.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a report on Tuesday, May 5th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on shares of T-Mobile US from $300.00 to $285.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-two have issued a Buy rating and seven have given a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $260.48.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on T-Mobile US

T-Mobile US Stock Down 1.6%

T-Mobile US stock opened at $185.22 on Friday. T-Mobile US, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $181.36 and a fifty-two week high of $261.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.09. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $201.37 and a 200 day moving average price of $203.07. The company has a market capitalization of $200.45 billion, a PE ratio of 19.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 0.33.

T-Mobile US (NASDAQ:TMUS - Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The Wireless communications provider reported $2.27 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.01 by $0.26. T-Mobile US had a net margin of 11.65% and a return on equity of 19.47%. The firm had revenue of $23.11 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.98 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.58 EPS. The firm's revenue for the quarter was up 10.6% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that T-Mobile US, Inc. will post 10.65 earnings per share for the current year.

T-Mobile US Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 11th. Investors of record on Friday, May 29th will be issued a $1.02 dividend. This represents a $4.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.2%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 29th. T-Mobile US's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 43.40%.

Insider Transactions at T-Mobile US

In related news, Director G Michael Sievert sold 1,089 shares of T-Mobile US stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $221.85, for a total value of $241,594.65. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 125,696 shares in the company, valued at approximately $27,885,657.60. This trade represents a 0.86% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Michael J. Katz sold 5,000 shares of T-Mobile US stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $195.81, for a total transaction of $979,050.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider owned 181,930 shares of the company's stock, valued at $35,623,713.30. This trade represents a 2.67% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders have sold 149,134 shares of company stock worth $32,163,349 in the last three months. Company insiders own 0.37% of the company's stock.

T-Mobile US Company Profile

T-Mobile US is a national wireless carrier that provides mobile voice, messaging and data services to consumers, businesses and wholesale customers across the United States, Puerto Rico and the U.S. Virgin Islands. The company operates a nationwide mobile network and offers device sales, equipment financing and support services through retail stores, online channels and distribution partners. T-Mobile positions its products around bundled service plans, device offerings and value-added features for both individual and enterprise customers.

Product offerings include postpaid and prepaid wireless plans under the T-Mobile and Metro by T-Mobile brands, as well as connectivity solutions for small and large businesses.

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