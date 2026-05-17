WealthPlan Investment Management LLC Has $2.85 Million Position in Adobe Inc. $ADBE

WealthPlan Investment Management LLC reduced its stake in shares of Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE - Free Report) by 33.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,136 shares of the software company's stock after selling 4,080 shares during the quarter. WealthPlan Investment Management LLC's holdings in Adobe were worth $2,848,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Adobe by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 41,369,395 shares of the software company's stock worth $14,593,054,000 after buying an additional 344,816 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Adobe by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 20,632,009 shares of the software company's stock worth $7,277,941,000 after buying an additional 352,448 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its position in shares of Adobe by 53.3% during the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 5,617,145 shares of the software company's stock worth $1,981,448,000 after buying an additional 1,952,994 shares during the period. Amundi grew its position in shares of Adobe by 17.9% during the 3rd quarter. Amundi now owns 4,888,283 shares of the software company's stock worth $1,711,583,000 after buying an additional 742,646 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. grew its position in shares of Adobe by 9.4% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 4,821,688 shares of the software company's stock worth $1,700,850,000 after buying an additional 414,526 shares during the period. 81.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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Insider Buying and Selling at Adobe

In other news, CEO Shantanu Narayen sold 75,000 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $243.54, for a total transaction of $18,265,500.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer owned 359,538 shares in the company, valued at $87,561,884.52. This represents a 17.26% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Daniel Durn sold 1,336 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $248.02, for a total value of $331,354.72. Following the sale, the chief financial officer owned 42,833 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,623,440.66. This represents a 3.02% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 77,091 shares of company stock worth $18,782,773. Corporate insiders own 0.20% of the company's stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on ADBE shares. Royal Bank Of Canada decreased their target price on Adobe from $400.00 to $350.00 and set an "outperform" rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 17th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on Adobe from $450.00 to $400.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 13th. Wall Street Zen cut Adobe from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Saturday, May 2nd. Weiss Ratings cut Adobe from a "hold (c-)" rating to a "sell (d+)" rating in a report on Friday, March 6th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group cut their price objective on Adobe from $400.00 to $290.00 and set a "hold" rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nine have issued a Buy rating, sixteen have assigned a Hold rating and five have assigned a Sell rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of "Hold" and a consensus price target of $338.15.

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Adobe Trading Up 4.5%

NASDAQ ADBE opened at $247.60 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $100.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.42, a PEG ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 1.42. The stock's 50 day moving average price is $247.93 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $290.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 0.91. Adobe Inc. has a 52 week low of $224.13 and a 52 week high of $422.95.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, March 12th. The software company reported $6.06 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.87 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $6.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $6.28 billion. Adobe had a return on equity of 64.48% and a net margin of 29.48%.The business's quarterly revenue was up 12.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $5.08 EPS. Adobe has set its FY 2026 guidance at 23.300-23.500 EPS and its Q2 2026 guidance at 5.800-5.850 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Adobe Inc. will post 19.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Adobe announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase program on Tuesday, April 21st that authorizes the company to buyback $25.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the software company to reacquire up to 24.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are often an indication that the company's leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Adobe News Summary

Here are the key news stories impacting Adobe this week:

About Adobe

Adobe Inc, founded in 1982 by John Warnock and Charles Geschke and headquartered in San Jose, California, is a global software company that develops tools and services for creative professionals, marketers and enterprises. Under the leadership of CEO Shantanu Narayen, who has led the company since 2007, Adobe has evolved from a provider of desktop publishing tools into a cloud-centric provider of digital media and digital experience solutions.

The company's core offerings are organized around digital media and digital experience.

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