WealthPlan Investment Management LLC Has $3.94 Million Holdings in Dover Corporation $DOV

WealthPlan Investment Management LLC cut its holdings in Dover Corporation (NYSE:DOV - Free Report) by 47.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 20,195 shares of the industrial products company's stock after selling 17,921 shares during the period. WealthPlan Investment Management LLC's holdings in Dover were worth $3,943,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Financial Life Planners acquired a new position in Dover during the third quarter worth $25,000. Tompkins Financial Corp increased its holdings in Dover by 102.7% during the fourth quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp now owns 152 shares of the industrial products company's stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 77 shares during the last quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in Dover by 100.0% during the third quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. now owns 228 shares of the industrial products company's stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 114 shares during the last quarter. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC increased its holdings in Dover by 371.4% during the third quarter. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC now owns 264 shares of the industrial products company's stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 208 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Torren Management LLC acquired a new position in Dover during the fourth quarter worth $45,000. 84.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Dover from $206.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an "equal weight" rating in a report on Friday, April 24th. Seaport Research Partners raised their target price on shares of Dover from $245.00 to $265.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 28th. Weiss Ratings upgraded shares of Dover from a "hold (c+)" rating to a "buy (b-)" rating in a research note on Friday, March 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a "buy" rating and issued a $224.00 target price on shares of Dover in a research note on Saturday, January 31st. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their target price on shares of Dover from $255.00 to $279.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a research note on Friday, April 24th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and six have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Dover has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $237.36.

Check Out Our Latest Report on DOV

Insider Buying and Selling at Dover

In other Dover news, SVP Ivonne M. Cabrera sold 4,000 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $233.23, for a total value of $932,920.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president directly owned 72,188 shares in the company, valued at $16,836,407.24. The trade was a 5.25% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Richard J. Tobin sold 76,997 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $232.70, for a total transaction of $17,917,201.90. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 217,979 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $50,723,713.30. The trade was a 26.10% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. 1.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Dover Price Performance

NYSE:DOV opened at $210.63 on Friday. Dover Corporation has a one year low of $158.97 and a one year high of $237.54. The company has a market cap of $28.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.26, a P/E/G ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 1.21. The firm's fifty day moving average price is $214.75 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $205.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 1.87 and a quick ratio of 1.32.

Dover (NYSE:DOV - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 23rd. The industrial products company reported $2.28 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.27 by $0.01. Dover had a net margin of 13.30% and a return on equity of 18.01%. The firm had revenue of $2.05 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.19 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.05 earnings per share. The company's quarterly revenue was up 10.1% on a year-over-year basis. Dover has set its FY 2026 guidance at 10.450-10.650 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Dover Corporation will post 10.65 earnings per share for the current year.

Dover Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 29th will be issued a $0.52 dividend. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.0%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 29th. Dover's payout ratio is currently 25.94%.

About Dover

Dover Corporation is a diversified global manufacturer of industrial products, components and specialty systems that serve a wide range of commercial and industrial end markets. Headquartered in Downers Grove, Illinois, the company has built a portfolio of operating businesses that design, manufacture and distribute engineered equipment, aftermarket parts and related services for customers around the world.

Dover's activities span several product and solution categories, including fluid-handling and pumping systems, material handling and processing equipment, refrigeration and foodservice technologies, product identification and printing systems, precision components and automation and sensing solutions.

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