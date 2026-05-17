WealthPlan Investment Management LLC Purchases 7,096 Shares of McDonald's Corporation $MCD

WealthPlan Investment Management LLC raised its stake in McDonald's Corporation (NYSE:MCD - Free Report) by 163.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 11,450 shares of the fast-food giant's stock after buying an additional 7,096 shares during the period. WealthPlan Investment Management LLC's holdings in McDonald's were worth $3,500,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Dana Investment Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of McDonald's by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Dana Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 20,648 shares of the fast-food giant's stock worth $6,311,000 after buying an additional 177 shares during the last quarter. Center for Financial Planning Inc. increased its holdings in shares of McDonald's by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. Center for Financial Planning Inc. now owns 5,377 shares of the fast-food giant's stock worth $1,643,000 after buying an additional 107 shares during the last quarter. Lawood & Co. bought a new position in shares of McDonald's in the 4th quarter worth $268,000. Stephens Inc. AR increased its holdings in shares of McDonald's by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 70,595 shares of the fast-food giant's stock worth $21,576,000 after buying an additional 1,025 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AlphaCore Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of McDonald's by 37.4% in the 4th quarter. AlphaCore Capital LLC now owns 16,169 shares of the fast-food giant's stock worth $4,942,000 after buying an additional 4,397 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 70.29% of the company's stock.

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Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on MCD shares. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of McDonald's from $371.00 to $375.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a report on Thursday, February 12th. Erste Group Bank lowered shares of McDonald's from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Monday, April 27th. BTIG Research reissued a "buy" rating and issued a $370.00 price target on shares of McDonald's in a report on Thursday, May 7th. KeyCorp decreased their price target on shares of McDonald's from $345.00 to $330.00 and set an "overweight" rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley set a $331.00 price objective on shares of McDonald's in a research note on Friday, May 8th. Seventeen analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, fourteen have given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, McDonald's currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $334.45.

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Insider Transactions at McDonald's

In other news, EVP Jonathan Banner sold 6,201 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $333.29, for a total transaction of $2,066,731.29. Following the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 2,291 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $763,567.39. This trade represents a 73.02% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Joseph M. Erlinger sold 2,626 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $307.00, for a total value of $806,182.00. Following the transaction, the insider directly owned 8,400 shares in the company, valued at $2,578,800. This trade represents a 23.82% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Insiders have sold 12,119 shares of company stock worth $3,945,973 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.26% of the company's stock.

McDonald's Trading Up 0.5%

Shares of NYSE:MCD opened at $276.42 on Friday. The stock's 50-day moving average price is $304.30 and its 200-day moving average price is $310.02. McDonald's Corporation has a 12-month low of $271.98 and a 12-month high of $341.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $196.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 0.43.

McDonald's (NYSE:MCD - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 7th. The fast-food giant reported $2.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $2.74 by $0.09. McDonald's had a negative return on equity of 442.10% and a net margin of 31.62%.The firm had revenue of $6.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $6.47 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.67 earnings per share. The company's revenue for the quarter was up 9.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that McDonald's Corporation will post 12.94 EPS for the current year.

McDonald's News Summary

Here are the key news stories impacting McDonald's this week:

About McDonald's

McDonald's Corporation NYSE: MCD is a global quick-service restaurant company best known for its hamburgers, French fries and breakfast offerings. The company develops, operates and franchises a system of restaurants that sell a range of food and beverage items, including signature products such as the Big Mac, Quarter Pounder, Chicken McNuggets, McCafé coffee beverages and a variety of salads, desserts and seasonal menu items. McDonald's serves customers through company-operated restaurants and franchised locations, and it supports sales via dine-in, drive-thru, digital ordering platforms and third-party delivery partnerships.

Founded in 1940 by brothers Richard and Maurice McDonald as a single San Bernardino, California restaurant, the business was transformed into a franchising model after Ray Kroc joined in the mid-1950s and led the brand's national and international expansion.

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