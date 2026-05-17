WealthPlan Investment Management LLC Reduces Holdings in Texas Instruments Incorporated $TXN

WealthPlan Investment Management LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN - Free Report) by 44.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 27,125 shares of the semiconductor company's stock after selling 21,776 shares during the quarter. WealthPlan Investment Management LLC's holdings in Texas Instruments were worth $4,706,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TXN. Amundi increased its holdings in Texas Instruments by 61.0% during the 3rd quarter. Amundi now owns 9,445,243 shares of the semiconductor company's stock valued at $1,717,240,000 after acquiring an additional 3,580,147 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in Texas Instruments by 16.8% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 16,435,001 shares of the semiconductor company's stock valued at $3,019,603,000 after acquiring an additional 2,366,695 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its holdings in Texas Instruments by 21.8% during the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 9,134,203 shares of the semiconductor company's stock valued at $1,678,227,000 after acquiring an additional 1,635,870 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in Texas Instruments during the 3rd quarter valued at about $282,492,000. Finally, Corient Private Wealth LLC increased its holdings in Texas Instruments by 94.9% during the 2nd quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC now owns 2,517,451 shares of the semiconductor company's stock valued at $522,559,000 after acquiring an additional 1,225,524 shares in the last quarter. 84.99% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

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Insider Transactions at Texas Instruments

In related news, VP Ahmad Bahai sold 5,000 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $309.13, for a total value of $1,545,650.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president directly owned 42,519 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,143,898.47. The trade was a 10.52% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Carrie Smith Cox sold 8,838 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $306.41, for a total transaction of $2,708,051.58. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 37,626 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $11,528,982.66. The trade was a 19.02% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders sold 310,318 shares of company stock valued at $87,212,814 in the last quarter. Insiders own 0.60% of the company's stock.

Trending Headlines about Texas Instruments

Here are the key news stories impacting Texas Instruments this week:

Positive Sentiment: Stifel raised its TXN price target to $340, citing a strengthening industrial recovery and rapid growth in data center demand. Article Title

Stifel raised its TXN price target to $340, citing a strengthening industrial recovery and rapid growth in data center demand. Positive Sentiment: Analysts have become more constructive overall, with multiple target increases and upgrades after TXN’s strong earnings and improved margin/revenue assumptions. Article Title

Analysts have become more constructive overall, with multiple target increases and upgrades after TXN’s strong earnings and improved margin/revenue assumptions. Positive Sentiment: Texas Instruments’ analog business is rebounding, with Q1 analog revenue up 22% as industrial and AI data-center demand lift the outlook. Article Title

Texas Instruments’ analog business is rebounding, with Q1 analog revenue up 22% as industrial and AI data-center demand lift the outlook. Positive Sentiment: Recent coverage says TXN is drawing heavy investor attention and trading near its 52-week high, signaling strong momentum. Article Title

Recent coverage says TXN is drawing heavy investor attention and trading near its 52-week high, signaling strong momentum. Neutral Sentiment: One article questioned whether the stock has already priced in much of the recent surge, which could limit near-term upside. Article Title

One article questioned whether the stock has already priced in much of the recent surge, which could limit near-term upside. Negative Sentiment: Director Carrie Smith Cox sold 8,838 shares, a sizable insider sale that may be viewed cautiously by some investors. Article Title

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have weighed in on TXN shares. Weiss Ratings upgraded shares of Texas Instruments from a "hold (c)" rating to a "hold (c+)" rating in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. Mizuho set a $215.00 price objective on shares of Texas Instruments and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a research report on Thursday, April 16th. Stifel Nicolaus set a $340.00 price objective on shares of Texas Instruments in a research report on Friday. TD Cowen boosted their price objective on shares of Texas Instruments from $250.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research report on Thursday, April 23rd. Finally, Wolfe Research reissued an "outperform" rating and issued a $315.00 price objective on shares of Texas Instruments in a research report on Thursday, April 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twelve have issued a Buy rating, ten have issued a Hold rating and four have assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Texas Instruments has a consensus rating of "Hold" and a consensus target price of $260.38.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on TXN

Texas Instruments Stock Performance

NASDAQ:TXN opened at $302.73 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $227.87 and a 200-day simple moving average of $201.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 4.46 and a quick ratio of 2.94. The firm has a market cap of $275.51 billion, a PE ratio of 51.84, a P/E/G ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 1.31. Texas Instruments Incorporated has a 1-year low of $152.73 and a 1-year high of $310.29.

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 22nd. The semiconductor company reported $1.68 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $1.37 by $0.31. The business had revenue of $4.83 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.85 billion. Texas Instruments had a net margin of 29.11% and a return on equity of 32.49%. The company's revenue was up 18.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.23 earnings per share. Texas Instruments has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 1.770-2.050 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Texas Instruments Incorporated will post 7.69 EPS for the current year.

Texas Instruments Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 19th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 5th will be issued a $1.42 dividend. This represents a $5.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.9%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 5th. Texas Instruments's payout ratio is presently 97.26%.

Texas Instruments Profile

Texas Instruments Inc NASDAQ: TXN is a global semiconductor company headquartered in Dallas, Texas, that designs and manufactures analog and embedded processing chips. The company's products are used across a wide range of end markets, including industrial, automotive, personal electronics, communications and enterprise equipment. TI's business emphasizes components that condition, convert, manage and move electrical signals—capabilities that are foundational to modern electronic systems.

TI's product portfolio includes a broad array of analog integrated circuits—such as power management, amplifiers, data converters and interface devices—as well as embedded processors and microcontrollers used to control systems and run real-time applications.

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