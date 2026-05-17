WealthPlan Investment Management LLC Reduces Stock Holdings in Johnson & Johnson $JNJ

WealthPlan Investment Management LLC lowered its stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ - Free Report) by 21.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 54,215 shares of the company's stock after selling 14,951 shares during the quarter. WealthPlan Investment Management LLC's holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $11,220,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Hills Bank & Trust Co raised its holdings in Johnson & Johnson by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Hills Bank & Trust Co now owns 34,098 shares of the company's stock worth $7,057,000 after purchasing an additional 360 shares in the last quarter. Center for Financial Planning Inc. raised its holdings in Johnson & Johnson by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Center for Financial Planning Inc. now owns 16,009 shares of the company's stock worth $3,313,000 after purchasing an additional 306 shares in the last quarter. Lawood & Co. acquired a new stake in Johnson & Johnson during the fourth quarter worth approximately $3,279,000. Cauble & Harre Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Johnson & Johnson during the fourth quarter worth approximately $378,000. Finally, AlphaCore Capital LLC raised its holdings in Johnson & Johnson by 23.1% during the fourth quarter. AlphaCore Capital LLC now owns 39,205 shares of the company's stock worth $8,114,000 after purchasing an additional 7,357 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.55% of the company's stock.

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Johnson & Johnson News Roundup

Here are the key news stories impacting Johnson & Johnson this week:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, EVP Timothy Schmid sold 22,623 shares of Johnson & Johnson stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $244.33, for a total value of $5,527,477.59. Following the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 26,769 shares in the company, valued at $6,540,469.77. This trade represents a 45.80% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Vanessa Broadhurst sold 6,197 shares of Johnson & Johnson stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $243.39, for a total transaction of $1,508,287.83. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president owned 23,003 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,598,700.17. This trade represents a 21.22% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 30,142 shares of company stock worth $7,360,528. 0.16% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Johnson & Johnson Stock Performance

Shares of JNJ opened at $226.81 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The firm has a market cap of $545.98 billion, a PE ratio of 26.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 0.27. The company's 50 day simple moving average is $235.13 and its 200-day simple moving average is $221.79. Johnson & Johnson has a 12-month low of $149.04 and a 12-month high of $251.71.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ - Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 14th. The company reported $2.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $2.68 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $24.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.60 billion. Johnson & Johnson had a net margin of 21.83% and a return on equity of 32.60%. The company's revenue for the quarter was up 9.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.77 earnings per share. Johnson & Johnson has set its FY 2026 guidance at 11.450-11.650 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Johnson & Johnson will post 11.57 EPS for the current year.

Johnson & Johnson Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 9th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 26th will be given a $1.34 dividend. This is a positive change from Johnson & Johnson's previous quarterly dividend of $1.30. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 26th. This represents a $5.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.4%. Johnson & Johnson's payout ratio is 60.12%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have weighed in on JNJ shares. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $240.00 to $263.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a report on Wednesday, April 15th. Guggenheim raised their price objective on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $244.00 to $266.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a report on Monday, April 20th. Bank of America raised their price objective on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $253.00 to $254.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a report on Wednesday, April 15th. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $234.00 to $255.00 and gave the stock an "equal weight" rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 15th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein raised their target price on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $225.00 to $251.00 and gave the stock a "market perform" rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 15th. Twenty investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and seven have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $253.04.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on JNJ

Johnson & Johnson Profile

Johnson & Johnson is a multinational healthcare company headquartered in New Brunswick, New Jersey, that develops, manufactures and markets a broad range of products across pharmaceuticals, medical devices and previously consumer health. Founded in 1886 by the Johnson family, the company has grown into a global healthcare organization with operations and sales in many countries around the world.

The company's pharmaceuticals business, organized largely under its Janssen research and development organization, focuses on prescription medicines across therapeutic areas such as immunology, infectious disease, oncology and neuroscience.

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