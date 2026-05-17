WealthPlan Investment Management LLC Sells 35,261 Shares of Genuine Parts Company $GPC

WealthPlan Investment Management LLC cut its holdings in Genuine Parts Company (NYSE:GPC - Free Report) by 44.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 43,227 shares of the specialty retailer's stock after selling 35,261 shares during the period. WealthPlan Investment Management LLC's holdings in Genuine Parts were worth $5,315,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Community Bank N.A. bought a new position in Genuine Parts in the third quarter worth approximately $27,000. Olistico Wealth LLC bought a new position in Genuine Parts in the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Peoples Financial Services CORP. bought a new position in Genuine Parts in the third quarter worth approximately $29,000. WPG Advisers LLC raised its position in Genuine Parts by 213.0% in the fourth quarter. WPG Advisers LLC now owns 241 shares of the specialty retailer's stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 164 shares during the period. Finally, Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd raised its position in Genuine Parts by 6,225.0% in the third quarter. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd now owns 253 shares of the specialty retailer's stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 249 shares during the period. 78.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

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Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. Raymond James Financial upgraded shares of Genuine Parts from a "market perform" rating to a "strong-buy" rating and set a $145.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 24th. UBS Group decreased their price objective on shares of Genuine Parts from $135.00 to $125.00 and set a "neutral" rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Zacks Research downgraded shares of Genuine Parts from a "hold" rating to a "strong sell" rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 25th. Truist Financial decreased their price objective on shares of Genuine Parts from $127.00 to $124.00 and set a "hold" rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Finally, Weiss Ratings restated a "hold (c-)" rating on shares of Genuine Parts in a research report on Friday, March 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, three have assigned a Buy rating, four have assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and an average target price of $143.71.

Check Out Our Latest Report on GPC

Genuine Parts Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:GPC opened at $92.92 on Friday. Genuine Parts Company has a 52 week low of $92.83 and a 52 week high of $151.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 216.10 and a beta of 0.70. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $105.95 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $121.45. The company has a quick ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77.

Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 21st. The specialty retailer reported $1.77 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $1.75 by $0.02. Genuine Parts had a net margin of 0.24% and a return on equity of 22.28%. The business had revenue of $6.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $6.17 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.75 EPS. The business's revenue was up 6.8% on a year-over-year basis. Genuine Parts has set its FY 2026 guidance at 7.500-8.000 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Genuine Parts Company will post 7.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Genuine Parts Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 5th will be paid a $1.0625 dividend. This represents a $4.25 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.6%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 5th. Genuine Parts's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 988.37%.

Insider Activity at Genuine Parts

In other Genuine Parts news, insider James F. Howe sold 415 shares of Genuine Parts stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.33, for a total value of $43,296.95. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider directly owned 25,589 shares of the company's stock, valued at $2,669,700.37. This trade represents a 1.60% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. 0.13% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Genuine Parts Profile

Genuine Parts Company NYSE: GPC is a global distributor of automotive replacement parts, industrial parts and business products with a history dating back to 1928. Headquartered in Atlanta, Georgia, the company operates a broad distribution network and retail presence serving repair shops, independent retailers, industrial customers and commercial accounts. Its business model centers on stocking and delivering a wide range of parts and supplies to support aftermarket and maintenance needs across multiple end markets.

Genuine Parts conducts its operations through several well-known operating groups and subsidiaries.

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