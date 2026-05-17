WealthPlan Investment Management LLC Sells 4,078 Shares of S&P Global Inc. $SPGI

WealthPlan Investment Management LLC lessened its position in shares of S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI - Free Report) by 40.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 5,928 shares of the business services provider's stock after selling 4,078 shares during the period. WealthPlan Investment Management LLC's holdings in S&P Global were worth $3,098,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in SPGI. J.Safra Asset Management Corp purchased a new position in shares of S&P Global during the 3rd quarter valued at $29,000. Joseph Group Capital Management purchased a new stake in S&P Global during the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. North Star Investment Management Corp. lifted its holdings in S&P Global by 134.6% during the fourth quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 61 shares of the business services provider's stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares during the last quarter. Palisade Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in S&P Global during the third quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, Ameriflex Group Inc. lifted its holdings in S&P Global by 171.4% during the third quarter. Ameriflex Group Inc. now owns 76 shares of the business services provider's stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.17% of the company's stock.

Get S&P Global alerts: Sign Up

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have commented on SPGI. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on shares of S&P Global from $500.00 to $535.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a report on Monday, April 27th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of S&P Global from $556.00 to $557.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. Barclays reissued an "overweight" rating and set a $565.00 target price on shares of S&P Global in a report on Monday, February 23rd. Robert W. Baird set a $546.00 target price on shares of S&P Global in a report on Wednesday, February 11th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a "buy" rating on shares of S&P Global in a report on Tuesday, April 28th. Sixteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has issued a Hold rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $550.00.

View Our Latest Research Report on S&P Global

S&P Global Trading Down 0.3%

Shares of SPGI stock opened at $402.90 on Friday. The company's fifty day simple moving average is $427.94 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $469.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $119.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.50, a PEG ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 0.68 and a quick ratio of 0.68. S&P Global Inc. has a 1 year low of $381.61 and a 1 year high of $579.05.

S&P Global (NYSE:SPGI - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The business services provider reported $4.97 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $4.82 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $4.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.08 billion. S&P Global had a net margin of 30.37% and a return on equity of 17.26%. The business's revenue for the quarter was up 10.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $4.37 EPS. S&P Global has set its FY 2026 guidance at 19.400-19.650 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that S&P Global Inc. will post 19.59 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at S&P Global

In other S&P Global news, CEO Martina Cheung purchased 2,322 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 29th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $429.93 per share, with a total value of $998,297.46. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer directly owned 27,518 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,830,813.74. The trade was a 9.22% increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Catherine R. Clay purchased 2,500 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 1st. The shares were acquired at an average price of $431.39 per share, with a total value of $1,078,475.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 2,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,078,475. The trade was a ∞ increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase is available in the SEC filing. Insiders have acquired a total of 5,974 shares of company stock valued at $2,576,775 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.03% of the company's stock.

S&P Global Profile

S&P Global is a leading provider of financial information, analytics and benchmark indices that serve investors, issuers, corporations and public institutions worldwide. The company operates through well-known businesses that include credit ratings, market intelligence and index licensing, as well as commodity and energy information services. Its products and services are used to assess creditworthiness, inform investment decisions, construct and track benchmark portfolios, and support risk and commodity market analysis.

S&P Global Ratings provides independent credit ratings, research and data used by fixed income investors and capital market participants to evaluate issuer and transaction risk.

Featured Articles

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider S&P Global, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and S&P Global wasn't on the list.

While S&P Global currently has a Moderate Buy rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here