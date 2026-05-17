WealthPlan Investment Management LLC Sells 5,118 Shares of Mastercard Incorporated $MA

WealthPlan Investment Management LLC lowered its position in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA - Free Report) by 24.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 15,804 shares of the credit services provider's stock after selling 5,118 shares during the quarter. WealthPlan Investment Management LLC's holdings in Mastercard were worth $9,022,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Dana Investment Advisors Inc. grew its position in Mastercard by 98.8% in the fourth quarter. Dana Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 14,482 shares of the credit services provider's stock worth $8,268,000 after acquiring an additional 7,199 shares in the last quarter. Cauble & Harre Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in Mastercard in the fourth quarter worth $749,000. AlphaCore Capital LLC grew its position in Mastercard by 5.4% in the fourth quarter. AlphaCore Capital LLC now owns 3,913 shares of the credit services provider's stock worth $2,234,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. DNB Asset Management AS grew its position in Mastercard by 41.4% in the fourth quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 1,261,054 shares of the credit services provider's stock worth $719,911,000 after acquiring an additional 369,149 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lockheed Martin Investment Management Co. grew its position in Mastercard by 11.9% in the fourth quarter. Lockheed Martin Investment Management Co. now owns 13,250 shares of the credit services provider's stock worth $7,564,000 after acquiring an additional 1,410 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.28% of the company's stock.

Get Mastercard alerts: Sign Up

Mastercard Stock Performance

NYSE MA opened at $493.41 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $503.29 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $531.59. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.56. Mastercard Incorporated has a 12-month low of $480.50 and a 12-month high of $601.77. The firm has a market cap of $435.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.55, a PEG ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 0.76.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The credit services provider reported $4.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.41 by $0.19. Mastercard had a net margin of 45.88% and a return on equity of 212.96%. The business had revenue of $8.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.26 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $3.73 earnings per share. The company's revenue was up 15.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Mastercard Incorporated will post 19.6 EPS for the current year.

Key Headlines Impacting Mastercard

Here are the key news stories impacting Mastercard this week:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages recently issued reports on MA. Bank of America began coverage on shares of Mastercard in a research report on Thursday, March 5th. They issued a "buy" rating and a $700.00 target price for the company. Loop Capital began coverage on shares of Mastercard in a research report on Tuesday, March 31st. They issued a "buy" rating and a $631.00 target price for the company. Tigress Financial upped their target price on shares of Mastercard from $730.00 to $735.00 and gave the stock a "strong-buy" rating in a research report on Friday, March 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of Mastercard from $685.00 to $655.00 and set an "overweight" rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 30th. Finally, Citigroup cut their price target on shares of Mastercard from $735.00 to $675.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 14th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-one have issued a Buy rating, one has assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of "Buy" and a consensus target price of $656.00.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on Mastercard

Mastercard Company Profile

Mastercard Incorporated is a global payments technology company that operates a network connecting consumers, financial institutions, merchants, governments and businesses in more than 200 countries and territories. The company facilitates electronic payments and transaction processing for credit, debit and prepaid card products carrying the Mastercard brand, while also providing a range of payment-related services to issuers, acquirers and merchants. Its technology and network enable authorization, clearing and settlement of payments and support a broad set of use cases including point-of-sale, e-commerce and mobile payments.

Beyond core transaction processing, Mastercard offers a suite of value-added services such as fraud and risk management, identity and authentication tools, tokenization and digital wallet support, cross-border and commercial payment solutions, and data analytics and consulting services for merchants and financial partners.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA - Free Report).

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider Mastercard, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Mastercard wasn't on the list.

While Mastercard currently has a Buy rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here