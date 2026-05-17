WealthPlan Investment Management LLC Sells 52,931 Shares of Graco Inc. $GGG

WealthPlan Investment Management LLC lessened its position in shares of Graco Inc. (NYSE:GGG - Free Report) by 43.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 68,928 shares of the industrial products company's stock after selling 52,931 shares during the period. WealthPlan Investment Management LLC's holdings in Graco were worth $5,650,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Root Financial Partners LLC bought a new position in Graco during the third quarter worth $29,000. Assetmark Inc. raised its stake in Graco by 42.6% during the third quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 465 shares of the industrial products company's stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 139 shares during the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. raised its stake in Graco by 982.6% during the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 498 shares of the industrial products company's stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 452 shares during the last quarter. Field & Main Bank bought a new position in Graco during the fourth quarter worth $41,000. Finally, TD Private Client Wealth LLC grew its holdings in Graco by 116.9% in the third quarter. TD Private Client Wealth LLC now owns 514 shares of the industrial products company's stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 277 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 93.88% of the company's stock.

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Graco Trading Down 1.1%

NYSE:GGG opened at $75.70 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.66, a PEG ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 0.96. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $84.03 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $85.13. Graco Inc. has a 12 month low of $75.58 and a 12 month high of $95.69.

Graco (NYSE:GGG - Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 22nd. The industrial products company reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.75 by ($0.09). The business had revenue of $540.14 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $561.35 million. Graco had a return on equity of 18.66% and a net margin of 22.96%.The company's revenue was up 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.70 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Graco Inc. will post 3.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Key Headlines Impacting Graco

Here are the key news stories impacting Graco this week:

Positive Sentiment: Zacks Research slightly raised Graco’s Q1 2027 EPS estimate to $0.74 from $0.73, signaling a marginally better outlook for that period.

Zacks Research slightly raised Graco’s Q1 2027 EPS estimate to $0.74 from $0.73, signaling a marginally better outlook for that period. Positive Sentiment: The firm also nudged Q4 2026 EPS higher to $0.83 from $0.82, indicating a small improvement in late-2026 earnings expectations.

The firm also nudged Q4 2026 EPS higher to $0.83 from $0.82, indicating a small improvement in late-2026 earnings expectations. Neutral Sentiment: Several longer-term forecasts remain constructive, including FY2027 EPS of $3.40 and FY2028 EPS of $3.93, suggesting analysts still expect growth over time.

Several longer-term forecasts remain constructive, including FY2027 EPS of $3.40 and FY2028 EPS of $3.93, suggesting analysts still expect growth over time. Negative Sentiment: Zacks Research cut FY2026 EPS to $3.09 from $3.18, which is below the current consensus of $3.13 and points to some near-term earnings risk.

Zacks Research cut FY2026 EPS to $3.09 from $3.18, which is below the current consensus of $3.13 and points to some near-term earnings risk. Negative Sentiment: The firm also lowered Q2 2026 EPS to $0.81 from $0.83 and trimmed Q2 2027, Q3 2027, Q4 2027, Q1 2028, and FY2028 estimates, reinforcing a softer medium-term outlook for Graco.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

GGG has been the subject of a number of research reports. Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on shares of Graco from $96.00 to $92.00 and set a "neutral" rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 24th. Royal Bank Of Canada restated an "outperform" rating and issued a $95.00 price target on shares of Graco in a report on Friday, April 24th. DA Davidson restated a "neutral" rating and issued a $85.00 price target on shares of Graco in a report on Monday, April 27th. Weiss Ratings cut shares of Graco from a "buy (b-)" rating to a "hold (c+)" rating in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. Finally, KeyCorp restated a "sector weight" rating on shares of Graco in a report on Tuesday, January 27th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and four have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and a consensus price target of $94.25.

View Our Latest Analysis on Graco

Insider Activity at Graco

In other Graco news, Director Andrea Helen Simon bought 1,240 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 27th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $80.53 per share, with a total value of $99,857.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 1,240 shares in the company, valued at approximately $99,857.20. The trade was a ∞ increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 2.18% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Graco

Graco Inc is a leading manufacturer of fluid handling systems and components, headquartered in Minneapolis, Minnesota. Founded in 1926, the company has built a reputation for innovation in spray finishing, lubrication, and fluid management technologies. Graco's solutions are designed to address the needs of paint and coatings applicators, general industry, and process fluids in a variety of end markets.

The company's product portfolio includes airless and air-assisted spray equipment, pumps for oil and gas applications, industrial lubrication systems, and automated dispensing equipment.

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