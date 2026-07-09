WealthPLAN Partners LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in Walmart Inc. $WMT

WealthPLAN Partners LLC lowered its position in Walmart Inc. (NASDAQ:WMT - Free Report) by 38.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 40,210 shares of the retailer's stock after selling 24,812 shares during the period. Walmart makes up about 1.0% of WealthPLAN Partners LLC's portfolio, making the stock its 26th largest position. WealthPLAN Partners LLC's holdings in Walmart were worth $4,997,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Entrust Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Walmart in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Merkkuri Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Walmart during the first quarter worth $29,000. Beacon Financial Strategies CORP purchased a new stake in shares of Walmart during the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Walmart by 57.4% during the 4th quarter. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC now owns 288 shares of the retailer's stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Clayton Financial Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Walmart by 193.0% in the 4th quarter. Clayton Financial Group LLC now owns 293 shares of the retailer's stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 193 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 26.76% of the company's stock.

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Walmart Stock Up 1.4%

Walmart stock opened at $113.10 on Thursday. The business's 50-day moving average price is $121.07 and its 200 day moving average price is $122.03. The company has a quick ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The firm has a market cap of $900.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.16 and a beta of 0.60. Walmart Inc. has a 52 week low of $94.23 and a 52 week high of $135.15.

Walmart (NASDAQ:WMT - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 21st. The retailer reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts' consensus estimates of $0.66. Walmart had a return on equity of 21.25% and a net margin of 3.13%.The company had revenue of $177.75 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $174.84 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.61 earnings per share. Walmart's revenue for the quarter was up 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. Walmart has set its FY 2027 guidance at 2.750-2.850 EPS and its Q2 2027 guidance at 0.720-0.740 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Walmart Inc. will post 2.89 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity

In related news, CEO John R. Furner sold 13,125 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.84, for a total value of $1,638,525.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 674,162 shares in the company, valued at $84,162,384.08. The trade was a 1.91% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, EVP Latriece Watkins sold 11,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.97, for a total transaction of $1,308,670.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 120,203 shares in the company, valued at $14,300,550.91. This trade represents a 8.38% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 104,505 shares of company stock worth $12,858,514. 0.09% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

More Walmart News

Here are the key news stories impacting Walmart this week:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts recently weighed in on WMT shares. Truist Financial set a $140.00 target price on Walmart in a research note on Thursday, May 21st. Guggenheim raised their price target on Walmart from $120.00 to $137.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a report on Monday, April 13th. KeyCorp restated an "overweight" rating on shares of Walmart in a research note on Friday, May 22nd. Evercore restated an "outperform" rating on shares of Walmart in a report on Monday, May 18th. Finally, Wolfe Research reaffirmed an "outperform" rating and issued a $137.00 price objective (up from $135.00) on shares of Walmart in a research report on Monday, May 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirty-one have issued a Buy rating and four have assigned a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $138.85.

Read Our Latest Research Report on Walmart

About Walmart

Walmart is a multinational retail corporation that operates a broad portfolio of store formats and digital services. Its core business includes large-format supercenters, discount department stores, neighborhood grocery stores and a membership warehouse chain, Sam’s Club. The company’s merchandising mix covers groceries, household goods, apparel, electronics and pharmacy services, supplemented by private-label products and category-specific offerings. Walmart pairs its physical store network with online platforms and mobile applications to provide omnichannel shopping, fulfillment and delivery options for consumers and businesses.

The company was founded by Sam Walton, who opened the first store in Rogers, Arkansas in 1962; it is headquartered in Bentonville, Arkansas.

Further Reading

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