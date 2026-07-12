WealthPLAN Partners LLC Sells 3,413 Shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. $JPM

WealthPLAN Partners LLC reduced its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 15.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 18,962 shares of the financial services provider's stock after selling 3,413 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. accounts for approximately 1.1% of WealthPLAN Partners LLC's investment portfolio, making the stock its 22nd biggest position. WealthPLAN Partners LLC's holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $5,578,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of JPM. Roxbury Financial LLC lifted its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Roxbury Financial LLC now owns 8,011 shares of the financial services provider's stock worth $2,581,000 after acquiring an additional 31 shares during the last quarter. Collective Family Office LLC grew its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Collective Family Office LLC now owns 3,339 shares of the financial services provider's stock valued at $1,076,000 after purchasing an additional 32 shares during the last quarter. Essential Planning LLC. increased its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. Essential Planning LLC. now owns 1,399 shares of the financial services provider's stock worth $451,000 after purchasing an additional 33 shares during the period. Tevis Investment Management increased its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 0.8% during the third quarter. Tevis Investment Management now owns 4,238 shares of the financial services provider's stock worth $1,337,000 after purchasing an additional 34 shares during the period. Finally, Spinnaker Investment Group LLC lifted its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Spinnaker Investment Group LLC now owns 5,183 shares of the financial services provider's stock worth $1,670,000 after purchasing an additional 34 shares during the last quarter. 71.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

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Insider Transactions at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

In other JPMorgan Chase & Co. news, General Counsel Stacey Friedman sold 5,467 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Monday, June 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $330.73, for a total transaction of $1,808,100.91. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel directly owned 40,961 shares in the company, valued at $13,547,031.53. This represents a 11.78% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, CFO Jeremy Barnum sold 3,022 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $309.41, for a total value of $935,037.02. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer directly owned 32,438 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,036,641.58. This represents a 8.52% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 33,623 shares of company stock valued at $10,427,835. Company insiders own 0.41% of the company's stock.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:JPM traded up $0.56 during trading on Friday, reaching $336.03. 6,296,685 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 10,089,124. The firm has a market capitalization of $900.40 billion, a PE ratio of 16.09, a PEG ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 0.99. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 52 week low of $279.10 and a 52 week high of $343.45. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30. The company's 50 day moving average is $315.85 and its two-hundred day moving average is $309.79.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 14th. The financial services provider reported $5.94 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $5.50 by $0.44. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a return on equity of 17.54% and a net margin of 20.66%.The business had revenue of $50.54 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $48.30 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $5.07 earnings per share. JPMorgan Chase & Co.'s revenue for the quarter was up 10.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 22.82 earnings per share for the current year.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 6th will be issued a dividend of $1.50 per share. This represents a $6.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.8%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, July 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co.'s dividend payout ratio is 28.74%.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. News Roundup

Here are the key news stories impacting JPMorgan Chase & Co. this week:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts recently issued reports on JPM shares. HSBC boosted their price target on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $288.00 to $312.00 and gave the company a "hold" rating in a research note on Monday, May 4th. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $325.00 to $345.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a report on Wednesday, April 15th. Evercore reissued an "outperform" rating and issued a $360.00 target price on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research report on Monday, July 6th. Barclays restated a "buy" rating on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. Finally, UBS Group raised their price target on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $375.00 to $384.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 7th. Fourteen research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and fifteen have assigned a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of "Hold" and an average target price of $345.33.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on JPM

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Company Profile

JPMorgan Chase & Co NYSE: JPM is a diversified global financial services firm headquartered in New York City. The company provides a wide range of banking and financial products and services to consumers, small businesses, corporations, governments and institutional investors worldwide. Its operations span retail banking, commercial lending, investment banking, asset management, payments and card services, and treasury and securities services.

The firm's principal business activities are organized across several core lines: Consumer & Community Banking, which offers deposit accounts, mortgages, auto loans, credit cards and branch and digital banking under the Chase brand; Corporate & Investment Banking, which provides capital markets, advisory, underwriting, trading and risk management services; Commercial Banking, delivering lending, treasury and capital solutions to middle-market and corporate clients; and Asset & Wealth Management, which offers investment management, private banking and retirement services to institutions and high-net-worth individuals.

See Also

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