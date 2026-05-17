WealthShield Partners LLC Boosts Stake in Meta Platforms, Inc. $META

WealthShield Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META - Free Report) by 10.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 11,769 shares of the social networking company's stock after acquiring an additional 1,114 shares during the period. Meta Platforms comprises about 0.9% of WealthShield Partners LLC's holdings, making the stock its 27th largest holding. WealthShield Partners LLC's holdings in Meta Platforms were worth $7,768,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Westchester Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Meta Platforms during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Key Capital Management INC purchased a new position in shares of Meta Platforms during the 4th quarter worth approximately $48,000. Fairway Wealth LLC boosted its position in shares of Meta Platforms by 36.8% in the 4th quarter. Fairway Wealth LLC now owns 78 shares of the social networking company's stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 21 shares in the last quarter. Dorato Capital Management bought a new stake in shares of Meta Platforms in the 4th quarter worth approximately $62,000. Finally, PMV Capital Advisers LLC boosted its position in shares of Meta Platforms by 26.3% in the 4th quarter. PMV Capital Advisers LLC now owns 96 shares of the social networking company's stock worth $63,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.91% of the company's stock.

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Insider Activity

In other news, CTO Andrew Bosworth sold 8,089 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $631.24, for a total transaction of $5,106,100.36. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer directly owned 2,841 shares of the company's stock, valued at $1,793,352.84. This represents a 74.01% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, COO Javier Olivan sold 2,778 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $629.45, for a total value of $1,748,612.10. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer directly owned 10,557 shares in the company, valued at $6,645,103.65. The trade was a 20.83% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Insiders have sold 160,352 shares of company stock valued at $102,559,436 in the last ninety days. 13.61% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

More Meta Platforms News

Here are the key news stories impacting Meta Platforms this week:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Raymond James Financial dropped their price target on Meta Platforms from $825.00 to $800.00 and set a "strong-buy" rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 26th. Wedbush boosted their price target on Meta Platforms from $880.00 to $900.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a research report on Thursday, January 29th. Wolfe Research dropped their price target on Meta Platforms from $850.00 to $800.00 and set an "outperform" rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 10th. TD Cowen dropped their price target on Meta Platforms from $820.00 to $800.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Finally, Guggenheim dropped their price target on Meta Platforms from $850.00 to $800.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirty-four have assigned a Buy rating and nine have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $840.31.

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Meta Platforms Price Performance

NASDAQ META opened at $614.23 on Friday. The business's fifty day moving average price is $622.18 and its 200-day moving average price is $640.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.55 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.33, a PEG ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 2.35 and a quick ratio of 2.35. Meta Platforms, Inc. has a 1-year low of $520.26 and a 1-year high of $796.25.

Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:META - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The social networking company reported $10.44 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $6.67 by $3.77. The firm had revenue of $56.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $55.56 billion. Meta Platforms had a return on equity of 36.93% and a net margin of 32.84%.The company's revenue was up 33.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $6.43 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Meta Platforms, Inc. will post 29.65 earnings per share for the current year.

Meta Platforms Company Profile

Meta Platforms, Inc NASDAQ: META, formerly Facebook, Inc, is a global technology company best known for building social networking services and immersive computing platforms. Founded in 2004 and headquartered in Menlo Park, California, the company operates a family of consumer-facing products and services that connect users, creators and businesses. In October 2021 the company rebranded as Meta to reflect an expanded strategic focus on augmented and virtual reality technologies alongside its social media businesses.

Meta's core consumer products include Facebook, Instagram, WhatsApp and Messenger, which enable social networking, messaging, content sharing and community building across mobile and desktop devices.

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