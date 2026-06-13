Wealthspire Advisors LLC Decreases Stake in Procter & Gamble Company (The) $PG

Wealthspire Advisors LLC reduced its stake in shares of Procter & Gamble Company (The) (NYSE:PG - Free Report) by 44.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 78,163 shares of the company's stock after selling 63,525 shares during the period. Wealthspire Advisors LLC's holdings in Procter & Gamble were worth $11,202,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Procter & Gamble by 1,000.0% in the 4th quarter. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. now owns 165 shares of the company's stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Litman Gregory Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Procter & Gamble in the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Park Square Financial Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Procter & Gamble by 65.1% in the 4th quarter. Park Square Financial Group LLC now owns 180 shares of the company's stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 71 shares in the last quarter. Evolution Wealth Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Procter & Gamble by 1,315.4% in the 4th quarter. Evolution Wealth Management Inc. now owns 184 shares of the company's stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 171 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Maseco LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Procter & Gamble in the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. 65.77% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

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Procter & Gamble Trading Up 0.8%

NYSE PG opened at $149.47 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a current ratio of 0.73. Procter & Gamble Company has a one year low of $137.62 and a one year high of $167.25. The company's 50 day moving average price is $144.63 and its 200 day moving average price is $147.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $348.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.85, a PEG ratio of 6.45 and a beta of 0.39.

Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 24th. The company reported $1.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.56 by $0.03. Procter & Gamble had a net margin of 19.16% and a return on equity of 32.00%. The company had revenue of $21.24 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.52 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.54 earnings per share. Procter & Gamble's revenue for the quarter was up 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. Procter & Gamble has set its FY 2026 guidance at 6.830-7.090 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Procter & Gamble Company will post 6.91 EPS for the current year.

Procter & Gamble Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 24th were paid a dividend of $1.0885 per share. This is an increase from Procter & Gamble's previous quarterly dividend of $1.06. This represents a $4.35 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.9%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 24th. Procter & Gamble's payout ratio is presently 63.60%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms recently commented on PG. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of Procter & Gamble from $165.00 to $162.00 and set an "overweight" rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 17th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Procter & Gamble from $158.00 to $164.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research report on Monday, April 27th. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price objective on shares of Procter & Gamble from $179.00 to $175.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 20th. UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of Procter & Gamble from $166.00 to $172.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research report on Monday, April 27th. Finally, Bank of America cut their target price on shares of Procter & Gamble from $171.00 to $167.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 10th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and ten have given a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $160.78.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on Procter & Gamble

Procter & Gamble Company Profile

Procter & Gamble NYSE: PG is a multinational consumer goods company headquartered in Cincinnati, Ohio. Founded in 1837 by William Procter and James Gamble, P&G has grown into one of the world's largest producers of branded consumer packaged goods. The company focuses on developing, manufacturing and marketing a broad portfolio of household and personal care products sold to consumers and retailers worldwide.

P&G's product offering spans several core business categories, including Beauty, Grooming, Health Care, Fabric & Home Care, and Baby, Feminine & Family Care.

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