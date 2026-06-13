Wealthspire Advisors LLC Has $11.08 Million Position in Mastercard Incorporated $MA

Wealthspire Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA - Free Report) by 37.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 19,404 shares of the credit services provider's stock after purchasing an additional 5,239 shares during the quarter. Wealthspire Advisors LLC's holdings in Mastercard were worth $11,077,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Mastercard by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 79,897,854 shares of the credit services provider's stock worth $45,612,087,000 after purchasing an additional 466,514 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Mastercard by 2.8% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 36,580,374 shares of the credit services provider's stock worth $20,807,283,000 after acquiring an additional 997,536 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Mastercard by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 20,686,605 shares of the credit services provider's stock valued at $11,773,153,000 after acquiring an additional 349,369 shares during the period. Capital International Investors boosted its holdings in Mastercard by 4.4% in the fourth quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 17,964,658 shares of the credit services provider's stock valued at $10,256,368,000 after acquiring an additional 759,584 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new position in Mastercard in the fourth quarter valued at about $6,705,708,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.28% of the company's stock.

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Mastercard News Summary

Here are the key news stories impacting Mastercard this week:

Analyst Ratings Changes

MA has been the subject of a number of research reports. BNP Paribas Exane upgraded Mastercard from a "neutral" rating to an "outperform" rating and set a $600.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 19th. Loop Capital reaffirmed a "buy" rating and issued a $631.00 target price on shares of Mastercard in a research note on Wednesday, June 3rd. TD Cowen reaffirmed a "buy" rating on shares of Mastercard in a research note on Tuesday, March 17th. UBS Group reduced their target price on shares of Mastercard from $650.00 to $640.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Finally, Truist Financial reduced their target price on shares of Mastercard from $590.00 to $561.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 12th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty have issued a Buy rating, one has given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of "Buy" and a consensus target price of $656.04.

View Our Latest Report on Mastercard

Mastercard Trading Up 0.6%

NYSE MA opened at $489.36 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $499.31 and a 200 day simple moving average of $523.57. The company has a market capitalization of $432.39 billion, a PE ratio of 28.32, a P/E/G ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.56. Mastercard Incorporated has a 12 month low of $464.52 and a 12 month high of $601.77.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 30th. The credit services provider reported $4.60 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $4.41 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $8.40 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.26 billion. Mastercard had a return on equity of 212.96% and a net margin of 45.88%.The firm's revenue was up 15.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $3.73 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Mastercard Incorporated will post 19.6 EPS for the current year.

About Mastercard

Mastercard Incorporated is a global payments technology company that operates a network connecting consumers, financial institutions, merchants, governments and businesses in more than 200 countries and territories. The company facilitates electronic payments and transaction processing for credit, debit and prepaid card products carrying the Mastercard brand, while also providing a range of payment-related services to issuers, acquirers and merchants. Its technology and network enable authorization, clearing and settlement of payments and support a broad set of use cases including point-of-sale, e-commerce and mobile payments.

Beyond core transaction processing, Mastercard offers a suite of value-added services such as fraud and risk management, identity and authentication tools, tokenization and digital wallet support, cross-border and commercial payment solutions, and data analytics and consulting services for merchants and financial partners.

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