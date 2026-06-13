Wealthspire Advisors LLC Has $13.35 Million Position in AbbVie Inc. $ABBV

Wealthspire Advisors LLC grew its position in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV - Free Report) by 16.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 58,434 shares of the company's stock after buying an additional 8,053 shares during the quarter. Wealthspire Advisors LLC's holdings in AbbVie were worth $13,352,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Chelsea Counsel Co. acquired a new position in shares of AbbVie in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Litman Gregory Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in AbbVie during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Westend Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in AbbVie during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. IFC & Insurance Marketing Inc. acquired a new position in AbbVie during the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, Texas Capital Bancshares Inc TX acquired a new position in AbbVie during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $31,000. 70.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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Key Headlines Impacting AbbVie

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AbbVie Price Performance

ABBV opened at $227.54 on Friday. AbbVie Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $181.73 and a fifty-two week high of $244.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $402.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 112.09, a PEG ratio of 0.69 and a beta of 0.32. The company's 50 day moving average price is $211.05 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $219.07.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV - Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The company reported $2.65 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $2.59 by $0.06. AbbVie had a net margin of 5.79% and a negative return on equity of 576.45%. The firm had revenue of $15 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.72 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.46 EPS. The company's revenue for the quarter was up 12.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that AbbVie Inc. will post 14.3 EPS for the current year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on ABBV shares. Royal Bank Of Canada started coverage on shares of AbbVie in a research report on Tuesday, February 24th. They set an "outperform" rating and a $260.00 price objective for the company. Wall Street Zen cut shares of AbbVie from a "strong-buy" rating to a "buy" rating in a research report on Sunday, June 7th. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an "overweight" rating and set a $240.00 price objective on shares of AbbVie in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of AbbVie from $294.00 to $298.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research report on Thursday, May 14th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group upped their price objective on shares of AbbVie from $262.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, sixteen have assigned a Buy rating and six have given a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, AbbVie currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $253.43.

View Our Latest Stock Report on AbbVie

AbbVie Company Profile

AbbVie is a global, research-driven biopharmaceutical company that was created as a spin-off from Abbott Laboratories in 2013 and is headquartered in North Chicago, Illinois. The company focuses on discovering, developing and commercializing therapies for complex and often chronic medical conditions. Its operations span research and development, manufacturing, regulatory affairs and commercialization, with an emphasis on bringing specialty medicines to market across multiple therapeutic areas.

AbbVie's product portfolio and pipeline cover several major therapeutic categories, including immunology, oncology, neuroscience, virology and women's health.

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