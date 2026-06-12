WealthSpring Partners LLC Takes $1.20 Million Position in RTX Corporation $RTX

WealthSpring Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of RTX Corporation (NYSE:RTX - Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 6,526 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $1,197,000. RTX accounts for about 1.2% of WealthSpring Partners LLC's investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th biggest position.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of RTX. Alpha Cubed Investments LLC lifted its holdings in shares of RTX by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Alpha Cubed Investments LLC now owns 14,720 shares of the company's stock worth $2,700,000 after buying an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. LeConte Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of RTX by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. LeConte Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,247 shares of the company's stock worth $412,000 after acquiring an additional 51 shares during the last quarter. Rydar Equities Inc. boosted its position in shares of RTX by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Rydar Equities Inc. now owns 13,524 shares of the company's stock worth $2,480,000 after acquiring an additional 52 shares during the last quarter. Schulhoff & Co. Inc. increased its holdings in RTX by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Schulhoff & Co. Inc. now owns 3,188 shares of the company's stock valued at $585,000 after acquiring an additional 52 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Howard Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in RTX by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Howard Capital Management Inc. now owns 12,340 shares of the company's stock valued at $2,263,000 after acquiring an additional 53 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.50% of the company's stock.

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RTX Price Performance

Shares of RTX stock opened at $184.15 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $247.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 0.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 1.02. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $183.23 and a 200-day moving average price of $189.03. RTX Corporation has a one year low of $140.13 and a one year high of $214.50.

RTX (NYSE:RTX - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 21st. The company reported $1.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $1.52 by $0.26. The company had revenue of $22.08 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.38 billion. RTX had a return on equity of 13.50% and a net margin of 8.03%.RTX's revenue was up 8.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.47 earnings per share. RTX has set its FY 2026 guidance at 6.600-6.800 EPS. Equities analysts expect that RTX Corporation will post 6.91 EPS for the current year.

RTX Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 11th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 22nd were issued a $0.73 dividend. This is a boost from RTX's previous quarterly dividend of $0.68. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 22nd. This represents a $2.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.6%. RTX's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 54.78%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. UBS Group dropped their price objective on shares of RTX from $209.00 to $199.00 and set a "neutral" rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Citigroup reduced their target price on RTX from $238.00 to $226.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on RTX in a research report on Wednesday, April 1st. They issued an "equal weight" rating and a $200.00 target price on the stock. Erste Group Bank cut RTX from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Monday, April 27th. Finally, Wall Street Zen downgraded RTX from a "strong-buy" rating to a "buy" rating in a research note on Sunday, April 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fourteen have assigned a Buy rating, six have assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, RTX presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $211.38.

Check Out Our Latest Report on RTX

Key RTX News

Here are the key news stories impacting RTX this week:

Positive Sentiment: Dbs Bank upgraded RTX from hold to moderate buy , a bullish signal that can support investor confidence in the stock. Zacks.com

Dbs Bank upgraded RTX from to , a bullish signal that can support investor confidence in the stock. Positive Sentiment: Analysts at Erste Group Bank raised their earnings estimates for RTX for both FY2026 and FY2027, suggesting improved profitability expectations and a potentially stronger valuation outlook.

Analysts at Erste Group Bank raised their earnings estimates for RTX for both FY2026 and FY2027, suggesting improved profitability expectations and a potentially stronger valuation outlook. Positive Sentiment: RTX’s Collins Aerospace unit announced a $63 million expansion of its Malaysia maintenance, repair and overhaul hub, which should help expand service capacity and capture more airline aftermarket demand. RTX's Collins Aerospace expands Malaysia MRO hub with $63M investment

RTX’s Collins Aerospace unit announced a $63 million expansion of its Malaysia maintenance, repair and overhaul hub, which should help expand service capacity and capture more airline aftermarket demand. Neutral Sentiment: RTX has also been drawing investor attention on market news and stock-screening platforms, indicating elevated interest but no major new fundamental catalyst on its own. RTX Corporation (RTX) is Attracting Investor Attention: Here is What You Should Know

RTX has also been drawing investor attention on market news and stock-screening platforms, indicating elevated interest but no major new fundamental catalyst on its own. Negative Sentiment: Several of the other headlines provided were about Nvidia’s RTX-branded products and gaming hardware, which are unrelated to RTX Corporation’s aerospace and defense business and are unlikely to materially help the stock. RTX 5000 is not what it seems!

RTX Profile

RTX NYSE: RTX is a U.S.-based aerospace and defense company that designs, manufactures and services advanced systems for commercial, military and governmental customers worldwide. The company was created through the 2020 combination of Raytheon Company and United Technologies Corporation and later adopted the RTX name, positioning itself as a diversified provider across the aerospace and defense value chain.

RTX's operations span a broad set of capabilities. Its commercial aerospace businesses include Pratt & Whitney aircraft engines and Collins Aerospace systems, which supply propulsion, avionics, aerostructures, interiors and integrated aircraft systems.

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