Wealthstar Advisors LLC Has $245,000 Holdings in American Electric Power Company, Inc. $AEP

Wealthstar Advisors LLC trimmed its position in shares of American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP - Free Report) by 88.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,865 shares of the company's stock after selling 13,712 shares during the quarter. Wealthstar Advisors LLC's holdings in American Electric Power were worth $245,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of AEP. Essex Financial Services Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of American Electric Power by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Essex Financial Services Inc. now owns 8,215 shares of the company's stock worth $1,077,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Financial Enhancement Group LLC grew its position in American Electric Power by 3.3% during the 1st quarter. Financial Enhancement Group LLC now owns 2,383 shares of the company's stock worth $319,000 after acquiring an additional 76 shares during the last quarter. J2 Capital Management Inc grew its position in American Electric Power by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. J2 Capital Management Inc now owns 4,099 shares of the company's stock worth $537,000 after acquiring an additional 79 shares during the last quarter. Root Financial Partners LLC increased its holdings in American Electric Power by 15.0% during the 4th quarter. Root Financial Partners LLC now owns 638 shares of the company's stock valued at $74,000 after purchasing an additional 83 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Baron Silver Stevens Financial Advisors LLC increased its holdings in American Electric Power by 4.1% during the 4th quarter. Baron Silver Stevens Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,177 shares of the company's stock valued at $251,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.24% of the company's stock.

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Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have commented on the company. Citigroup boosted their price objective on American Electric Power from $132.00 to $148.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. Truist Financial lowered their target price on American Electric Power from $148.00 to $145.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 29th. Raymond James Financial reaffirmed an "outperform" rating and issued a $144.00 price target on shares of American Electric Power in a report on Friday, May 8th. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH reduced their price target on shares of American Electric Power from $148.00 to $143.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 18th. Finally, Mizuho upped their price target on shares of American Electric Power from $130.00 to $141.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. Thirteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and nine have given a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, American Electric Power presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $141.38.

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American Electric Power Stock Performance

AEP stock opened at $138.51 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $131.21 and a 200 day moving average price of $127.25. American Electric Power Company, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $102.39 and a fifty-two week high of $139.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 0.53 and a quick ratio of 0.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $75.36 billion, a PE ratio of 20.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 0.52.

American Electric Power (NASDAQ:AEP - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 5th. The company reported $1.64 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $1.57 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $6.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.72 billion. American Electric Power had a return on equity of 10.21% and a net margin of 16.29%.The business's quarterly revenue was up 10.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.54 EPS. American Electric Power has set its FY 2026 guidance at 6.120-6.420 EPS. Analysts forecast that American Electric Power Company, Inc. will post 6.35 EPS for the current year.

American Electric Power Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 10th. Investors of record on Friday, May 8th were issued a $0.95 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 8th. This represents a $3.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.7%. American Electric Power's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 55.80%.

American Electric Power Profile

American Electric Power NASDAQ: AEP is a major investor-owned electric utility headquartered in Columbus, Ohio. The company is primarily engaged in the generation, transmission and distribution of electricity, operating a diverse portfolio of power plants and an extensive high-voltage transmission network. AEP serves retail customers through its regulated utility subsidiaries and provides wholesale power and grid services across multiple regional markets in the United States.

Operations span the full utility value chain: AEP owns and operates generation assets that include fossil-fuel, natural gas, nuclear and hydropower facilities, and it has been adding renewable resources to its mix.

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