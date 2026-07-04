Wealthstar Advisors LLC Increases Holdings in Micron Technology, Inc. $MU

Wealthstar Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU - Free Report) by 352.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,851 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer's stock after acquiring an additional 3,778 shares during the period. Micron Technology accounts for about 0.8% of Wealthstar Advisors LLC's portfolio, making the stock its 26th biggest holding. Wealthstar Advisors LLC's holdings in Micron Technology were worth $1,639,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. High Note Wealth LLC boosted its stake in Micron Technology by 65.4% in the 4th quarter. High Note Wealth LLC now owns 86 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer's stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 34 shares during the period. Elevation Wealth Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Micron Technology by 295.8% during the fourth quarter. Elevation Wealth Partners LLC now owns 95 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer's stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 71 shares during the last quarter. Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Micron Technology during the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Steigerwald Gordon & Koch Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Micron Technology by 4,800.0% in the fourth quarter. Steigerwald Gordon & Koch Inc. now owns 98 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer's stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 96 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bayban purchased a new position in shares of Micron Technology in the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.84% of the company's stock.

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Micron Technology News Summary

Here are the key news stories impacting Micron Technology this week:

Insider Buying and Selling at Micron Technology

In related news, EVP Sumit Sadana sold 24,000 shares of Micron Technology stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $421.35, for a total value of $10,112,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president owned 224,021 shares in the company, valued at approximately $94,391,248.35. This trade represents a 9.68% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Sanjay Mehrotra sold 40,000 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $536.26, for a total value of $21,450,400.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 424,503 shares in the company, valued at $227,643,978.78. The trade was a 8.61% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders sold a total of 147,300 shares of company stock worth $119,422,004 in the last 90 days. 0.24% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on MU shares. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Micron Technology from $1,050.00 to $1,200.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research report on Thursday, June 25th. Susquehanna boosted their price target on shares of Micron Technology from $1,750.00 to $2,000.00 and gave the stock a "positive" rating in a research note on Thursday, June 25th. Sanford C. Bernstein set a $1,300.00 price objective on shares of Micron Technology in a report on Monday, June 22nd. Needham & Company LLC raised their price objective on Micron Technology from $1,550.00 to $1,650.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research report on Thursday, June 25th. Finally, DA Davidson lifted their target price on Micron Technology from $1,500.00 to $2,000.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a report on Thursday, June 25th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirty have given a Buy rating and three have given a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Micron Technology currently has a consensus rating of "Buy" and a consensus target price of $1,263.76.

View Our Latest Analysis on Micron Technology

Micron Technology Stock Performance

Shares of MU opened at $975.56 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.10 trillion, a PE ratio of 22.09 and a beta of 2.14. The company's fifty day moving average is $876.93 and its 200 day moving average is $552.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 2.98 and a current ratio of 3.42. Micron Technology, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $103.38 and a fifty-two week high of $1,255.00.

Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 24th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $25.11 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $21.39 by $3.72. Micron Technology had a net margin of 55.91% and a return on equity of 71.13%. The business had revenue of $41.46 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $35.91 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.91 earnings per share. Micron Technology's quarterly revenue was up 345.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Micron Technology has set its Q4 2026 guidance at 30.000-32.000 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Micron Technology, Inc. will post 72.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Micron Technology Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 21st. Investors of record on Monday, July 6th will be issued a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, July 6th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.1%. Micron Technology's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 1.36%.

About Micron Technology

Micron Technology, Inc is a global semiconductor company that designs and manufactures memory and storage solutions. Its product portfolio includes dynamic random-access memory (DRAM), NAND flash memory, solid-state drives (SSDs), memory modules and embedded memory solutions for a wide range of computing and electronic devices. Micron supplies components used in data centers, enterprise and cloud infrastructure, client computing, mobile devices, automotive systems and industrial applications, and also markets consumer-facing products under the Crucial brand.

Founded in 1978 and headquartered in Boise, Idaho, Micron has grown into an international manufacturer with research, development and production facilities across multiple regions.

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