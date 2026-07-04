Wealthstar Advisors LLC Takes Position in Keysight Technologies Inc. $KEYS

Wealthstar Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Keysight Technologies Inc. (NYSE:KEYS - Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 6,465 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company's stock, valued at approximately $1,826,000. Keysight Technologies makes up approximately 0.9% of Wealthstar Advisors LLC's portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest holding.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in KEYS. AQR Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Keysight Technologies by 92.6% during the first quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 27,216 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company's stock worth $3,965,000 after purchasing an additional 13,085 shares during the period. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC lifted its position in shares of Keysight Technologies by 5.0% in the 1st quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 2,581 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company's stock worth $387,000 after buying an additional 122 shares during the last quarter. Empowered Funds LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Keysight Technologies by 30.0% in the 1st quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 10,652 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company's stock valued at $1,595,000 after buying an additional 2,461 shares during the period. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Keysight Technologies by 66.5% in the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 393 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company's stock valued at $59,000 after buying an additional 157 shares during the period. Finally, Sivia Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Keysight Technologies during the 2nd quarter valued at about $254,000. 84.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

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Insider Buying and Selling

In other Keysight Technologies news, CEO Satish Dhanasekaran sold 507 shares of Keysight Technologies stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $361.32, for a total transaction of $183,189.24. Following the sale, the chief executive officer owned 121,391 shares of the company's stock, valued at $43,860,996.12. The trade was a 0.42% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, Director James Cullen sold 3,000 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $346.58, for a total value of $1,039,740.00. Following the transaction, the director owned 21,821 shares of the company's stock, valued at $7,562,722.18. This trade represents a 12.09% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders sold 5,507 shares of company stock valued at $1,904,669 in the last three months. 0.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Keysight Technologies Trading Up 0.2%

Shares of NYSE:KEYS opened at $314.36 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $53.72 billion, a PE ratio of 51.70, a P/E/G ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 1.21. The company's 50-day moving average price is $346.37 and its 200 day moving average price is $286.69. Keysight Technologies Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $152.85 and a fifty-two week high of $374.96. The company has a quick ratio of 1.51, a current ratio of 1.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29.

Keysight Technologies (NYSE:KEYS - Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 19th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $2.87 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.32 by $0.55. Keysight Technologies had a net margin of 17.25% and a return on equity of 21.58%. The firm had revenue of $1.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $1.71 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.70 EPS. Keysight Technologies's quarterly revenue was up 31.5% on a year-over-year basis. Keysight Technologies has set its Q3 2026 guidance at 2.430-2.490 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Keysight Technologies Inc. will post 9.03 earnings per share for the current year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Keysight Technologies from $320.00 to $396.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research note on Thursday, May 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a "buy" rating on shares of Keysight Technologies in a research note on Wednesday, May 20th. Barclays upped their target price on Keysight Technologies from $320.00 to $387.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a report on Wednesday, May 20th. Susquehanna raised their price target on Keysight Technologies from $415.00 to $425.00 and gave the stock a "positive" rating in a report on Wednesday, May 20th. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their price target on Keysight Technologies from $375.00 to $385.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a report on Wednesday, May 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nine have issued a Buy rating and four have assigned a Hold rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $371.92.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on Keysight Technologies

About Keysight Technologies

Keysight Technologies is a global provider of electronic design, test, measurement and optimization solutions for communications, electronics and related industries. The company was formed as a corporate spin-off from Agilent Technologies in 2014; its origins trace back to the electronic measurement business that was part of Hewlett‑Packard before Agilent. Keysight develops hardware and software used throughout the product development lifecycle, from design and simulation to prototype validation and manufacturing test.

Keysight's product portfolio includes electronic test and measurement instruments such as oscilloscopes, network and spectrum analyzers, signal generators, vector network analyzers and modular PXI-based systems, together with software platforms for simulation, automated test and data analysis.

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