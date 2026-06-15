WealthTrust Axiom LLC Has $1.13 Million Stock Position in Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. $AMD

WealthTrust Axiom LLC reduced its holdings in Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD - Free Report) by 53.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 5,297 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer's stock after selling 6,080 shares during the quarter. WealthTrust Axiom LLC's holdings in Advanced Micro Devices were worth $1,134,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Joseph Group Capital Management bought a new stake in Advanced Micro Devices in the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Sarver Vrooman Wealth Advisors purchased a new stake in Advanced Micro Devices in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Cornerstone Financial Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices in the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Basepoint Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices in the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, Aviso Financial Inc. grew its stake in Advanced Micro Devices by 400.0% in the 3rd quarter. Aviso Financial Inc. now owns 200 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer's stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares during the period. 71.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

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Key Headlines Impacting Advanced Micro Devices

Here are the key news stories impacting Advanced Micro Devices this week:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have issued reports on AMD. Weiss Ratings upgraded Advanced Micro Devices from a "hold (c)" rating to a "hold (c+)" rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. Cantor Fitzgerald upped their price target on Advanced Micro Devices to $500.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a research report on Friday. They issued an "outperform" rating for the company. Mizuho raised their price objective on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $515.00 to $615.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a research report on Monday, June 1st. Finally, Barclays cut Advanced Micro Devices from an "overweight" rating to an "underweight" rating in a report on Friday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-nine have given a Buy rating, thirteen have assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $424.59.

Check Out Our Latest Report on Advanced Micro Devices

Insider Transactions at Advanced Micro Devices

In other news, EVP Paul Darren Grasby sold 24,376 shares of Advanced Micro Devices stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $444.39, for a total value of $10,832,450.64. Following the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 105,222 shares in the company, valued at approximately $46,759,604.58. This trade represents a 18.81% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Lisa T. Su sold 125,000 shares of Advanced Micro Devices stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $460.69, for a total value of $57,586,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer owned 2,896,899 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,334,572,400.31. This represents a 4.14% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. In the last quarter, insiders sold 372,032 shares of company stock worth $158,658,616. Corporate insiders own 0.50% of the company's stock.

Advanced Micro Devices Price Performance

AMD opened at $511.57 on Monday. The stock's 50 day simple moving average is $386.41 and its 200 day simple moving average is $274.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 2.72 and a quick ratio of 1.96. Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. has a 1 year low of $115.06 and a 1 year high of $546.44. The firm has a market cap of $834.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 167.73, a PEG ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 2.50.

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $1.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $10.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.90 billion. Advanced Micro Devices had a return on equity of 9.55% and a net margin of 13.37%.Advanced Micro Devices's revenue for the quarter was up 37.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.96 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. will post 6.2 earnings per share for the current year.

Advanced Micro Devices Profile

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc NASDAQ: AMD is a global semiconductor company that designs and sells microprocessors, graphics processors, chipsets and adaptive computing solutions for a broad set of markets. The company's product portfolio includes consumer and commercial CPUs under the Ryzen and Threadripper brands, data center processors under the EPYC brand, and Radeon graphics processing units for gaming and professional visualization. AMD also offers semi-custom system-on-chip (SoC) products for gaming consoles and other specialized applications, and provides supporting software and platform technologies for OEMs, cloud service providers and end users.

Founded in 1969, AMD has evolved from a supplier of logic chips into a diversified, fabless semiconductor designer.

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