WealthTrust Axiom LLC Sells 2,171 Shares of Micron Technology, Inc. $MU

WealthTrust Axiom LLC cut its holdings in Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU - Free Report) by 35.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,889 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer's stock after selling 2,171 shares during the period. WealthTrust Axiom LLC's holdings in Micron Technology were worth $1,110,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Heritage Trust Co grew its stake in Micron Technology by 9.7% during the fourth quarter. Heritage Trust Co now owns 15,026 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer's stock worth $4,289,000 after buying an additional 1,323 shares in the last quarter. Generation Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Micron Technology during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $238,000. Westpac Banking Corp boosted its position in Micron Technology by 251.0% during the 3rd quarter. Westpac Banking Corp now owns 23,086 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer's stock worth $3,863,000 after buying an additional 16,509 shares during the period. Avanda Investment Management Pte. Ltd. acquired a new stake in Micron Technology during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $418,000. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its position in Micron Technology by 19.9% during the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 7,150,530 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer's stock worth $1,196,427,000 after buying an additional 1,188,296 shares during the period. 80.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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Micron Technology Price Performance

NASDAQ MU opened at $981.61 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $1.11 trillion, a PE ratio of 46.35 and a beta of 2.16. Micron Technology, Inc. has a 52 week low of $103.38 and a 52 week high of $1,089.29. The company has a quick ratio of 2.32, a current ratio of 2.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The firm's 50-day simple moving average is $677.58 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $465.20.

Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 18th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $12.20 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $9.19 by $3.01. Micron Technology had a return on equity of 41.16% and a net margin of 41.49%.The firm had revenue of $23.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $19.97 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.56 earnings per share. The company's revenue was up 196 on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that Micron Technology, Inc. will post 59.23 earnings per share for the current year.

Micron Technology Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 30th were given a dividend of $0.15 per share. This is a boost from Micron Technology's previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.1%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 30th. Micron Technology's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 2.83%.

Micron Technology News Summary

Here are the key news stories impacting Micron Technology this week:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Rosenblatt Securities restated a "buy" rating and set a $500.00 price target on shares of Micron Technology in a report on Monday, March 16th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Micron Technology from $520.00 to $1,050.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on shares of Micron Technology from $400.00 to $900.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 10th. Bank of America increased their target price on shares of Micron Technology from $400.00 to $500.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a report on Thursday, March 19th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on shares of Micron Technology from $360.00 to $550.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a report on Monday, March 2nd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirty have issued a Buy rating and four have given a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of "Buy" and a consensus price target of $737.63.

View Our Latest Stock Report on Micron Technology

Insider Activity at Micron Technology

In related news, CEO Sanjay Mehrotra sold 40,000 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $536.26, for a total value of $21,450,400.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 424,503 shares in the company, valued at approximately $227,643,978.78. This represents a 8.61% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Sumit Sadana sold 24,000 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $421.35, for a total transaction of $10,112,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president owned 224,021 shares in the company, valued at approximately $94,391,248.35. This trade represents a 9.68% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders have sold a total of 146,000 shares of company stock valued at $85,486,715 in the last ninety days. 0.24% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Micron Technology Company Profile

Micron Technology, Inc is a global semiconductor company that designs and manufactures memory and storage solutions. Its product portfolio includes dynamic random-access memory (DRAM), NAND flash memory, solid-state drives (SSDs), memory modules and embedded memory solutions for a wide range of computing and electronic devices. Micron supplies components used in data centers, enterprise and cloud infrastructure, client computing, mobile devices, automotive systems and industrial applications, and also markets consumer-facing products under the Crucial brand.

Founded in 1978 and headquartered in Boise, Idaho, Micron has grown into an international manufacturer with research, development and production facilities across multiple regions.

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