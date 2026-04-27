Weber Capital Management LLC ADV Invests $17.98 Million in AngioDynamics, Inc. $ANGO

Weber Capital Management LLC ADV acquired a new position in AngioDynamics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANGO - Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 1,400,149 shares of the medical instruments supplier's stock, valued at approximately $17,978,000. AngioDynamics comprises about 17.0% of Weber Capital Management LLC ADV's holdings, making the stock its 2nd largest holding. Weber Capital Management LLC ADV owned approximately 3.40% of AngioDynamics as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. CWM LLC increased its stake in AngioDynamics by 96.3% during the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 5,955 shares of the medical instruments supplier's stock valued at $76,000 after purchasing an additional 2,922 shares in the last quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC increased its stake in AngioDynamics by 146.4% during the 4th quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 2,018 shares of the medical instruments supplier's stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 1,199 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its stake in AngioDynamics by 104.6% during the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 29,938 shares of the medical instruments supplier's stock valued at $384,000 after purchasing an additional 15,308 shares in the last quarter. Diversified Trust Co. acquired a new position in AngioDynamics during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $153,000. Finally, Acuitas Investments LLC increased its stake in AngioDynamics by 12.7% during the 3rd quarter. Acuitas Investments LLC now owns 498,530 shares of the medical instruments supplier's stock valued at $5,569,000 after purchasing an additional 56,300 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.43% of the company's stock.

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Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price target on shares of AngioDynamics from $18.00 to $16.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 6th. Freedom Capital upgraded shares of AngioDynamics to a "strong-buy" rating in a research note on Monday, April 6th. Weiss Ratings restated a "sell (d-)" rating on shares of AngioDynamics in a research note on Monday, April 20th. Finally, Zacks Research lowered shares of AngioDynamics from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Monday, March 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, three have assigned a Buy rating, one has issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $18.67.

Read Our Latest Analysis on ANGO

AngioDynamics Price Performance

ANGO stock opened at $11.10 on Monday. The firm's fifty day simple moving average is $10.82 and its 200-day simple moving average is $11.50. The company has a market capitalization of $458.65 million, a P/E ratio of -14.80 and a beta of 0.43. AngioDynamics, Inc. has a 12 month low of $8.36 and a 12 month high of $13.99.

AngioDynamics (NASDAQ:ANGO - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 2nd. The medical instruments supplier reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.04. The business had revenue of $78.42 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $76.77 million. AngioDynamics had a negative net margin of 10.01% and a negative return on equity of 4.66%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that AngioDynamics, Inc. will post -0.19 earnings per share for the current year.

About AngioDynamics

AngioDynamics, Inc is a medical technology company headquartered in Latham, New York, that develops, manufactures and markets a broad range of minimally invasive medical devices. The company's products focus on three core areas: vascular access, peripheral vascular intervention and interventional oncology. Its solutions are designed to improve procedural outcomes, reduce complications and enhance patient comfort in hospital and outpatient settings.

In the vascular access segment, AngioDynamics offers a portfolio of devices including implanted ports, peripherally inserted central catheters (PICCs), hemodialysis catheters and specialty blood management products.

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