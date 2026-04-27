Weber Capital Management LLC ADV Takes Position in The Hackett Group, Inc. $HCKT

Weber Capital Management LLC ADV bought a new stake in The Hackett Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HCKT - Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 233,663 shares of the business services provider's stock, valued at approximately $4,587,000. The Hackett Group comprises approximately 4.3% of Weber Capital Management LLC ADV's holdings, making the stock its 8th largest holding. Weber Capital Management LLC ADV owned 0.86% of The Hackett Group at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Royce & Associates LP raised its holdings in shares of The Hackett Group by 44.1% in the third quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 2,581,331 shares of the business services provider's stock valued at $49,071,000 after buying an additional 790,522 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers raised its holdings in shares of The Hackett Group by 271.2% in the third quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 146,663 shares of the business services provider's stock valued at $2,788,000 after buying an additional 107,157 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of The Hackett Group in the third quarter valued at about $916,000. Trigran Investments Inc. raised its holdings in shares of The Hackett Group by 17.9% in the third quarter. Trigran Investments Inc. now owns 796,403 shares of the business services provider's stock valued at $15,140,000 after buying an additional 121,103 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Aptus Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of The Hackett Group by 15.2% in the third quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC now owns 311,169 shares of the business services provider's stock valued at $5,915,000 after buying an additional 41,092 shares during the last quarter. 78.12% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

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Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Weiss Ratings cut shares of The Hackett Group from a "hold (c-)" rating to a "sell (d+)" rating in a report on Wednesday, April 8th. Barrington Research reissued an "outperform" rating and set a $17.00 price target on shares of The Hackett Group in a report on Thursday. Zacks Research raised shares of The Hackett Group from a "strong sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Monday, April 20th. Wall Street Zen raised shares of The Hackett Group from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating in a report on Saturday, March 21st. Finally, Roth Mkm set a $24.00 price target on shares of The Hackett Group in a report on Wednesday, February 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, one has given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and a consensus price target of $20.50.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on The Hackett Group

The Hackett Group Stock Performance

Shares of The Hackett Group stock opened at $12.98 on Monday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $13.52 and a two-hundred day moving average of $16.95. The stock has a market cap of $327.36 million, a PE ratio of 27.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 1.04. The Hackett Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $12.19 and a 12-month high of $26.76. The company has a current ratio of 1.72, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11.

The Hackett Group Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 20th were given a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 20th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.7%. The Hackett Group's dividend payout ratio is currently 102.13%.

About The Hackett Group

The Hackett Group is a global strategic advisory firm specializing in business transformation, benchmarking and research. Leveraging a proprietary data repository and the Hackett Methodology®, the company helps organizations optimize performance across enterprise functions. Its advisory services span digital transformation, process optimization and operational excellence, enabling clients to identify best practices, streamline workflows and achieve sustainable cost savings.

Through detailed benchmarking studies and industry research, The Hackett Group delivers actionable insights into finance, procurement, human resources, information technology and supply chain management.

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