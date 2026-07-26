WEC Energy Group, Inc. $WEC Holdings Decreased by First Trust Advisors LP

First Trust Advisors LP lowered its stake in WEC Energy Group, Inc. (NYSE:WEC - Free Report) by 7.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 580,914 shares of the utilities provider's stock after selling 49,846 shares during the quarter. First Trust Advisors LP owned about 0.18% of WEC Energy Group worth $67,252,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

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Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Westpac Banking Corp increased its stake in shares of WEC Energy Group by 2.2% during the first quarter. Westpac Banking Corp now owns 8,384 shares of the utilities provider's stock valued at $971,000 after acquiring an additional 182 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in WEC Energy Group by 0.3% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,571,015 shares of the utilities provider's stock worth $297,646,000 after purchasing an additional 7,206 shares during the period. Andra AP fonden bought a new position in WEC Energy Group during the 1st quarter valued at $77,000. Atlantic Family Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of WEC Energy Group during the 1st quarter valued at $276,000. Finally, Madison Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of WEC Energy Group in the 1st quarter worth $635,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.20% of the company's stock.

WEC Energy Group News Summary

Here are the key news stories impacting WEC Energy Group this week:

Positive Sentiment: KeyCorp maintained an Overweight rating on WEC Energy Group NYSE: WEC and kept its price target at $117, indicating analysts still see upside potential.

KeyCorp maintained an Overweight rating on and kept its price target at $117, indicating analysts still see upside potential. Positive Sentiment: KeyCorp raised its longer-term earnings estimates slightly, including FY2028 EPS to $6.47 and FY2029 EPS to $6.97, which may support valuation expectations.

KeyCorp raised its longer-term earnings estimates slightly, including FY2028 EPS to $6.47 and FY2029 EPS to $6.97, which may support valuation expectations. Neutral Sentiment: BMO Capital reiterated a Hold rating on WEC Energy Group, suggesting a mixed near-term outlook and limiting the stock’s upside enthusiasm. BMO Capital Sticks to Its Hold Rating for WEC Energy Group (WEC)

BMO Capital reiterated a Hold rating on WEC Energy Group, suggesting a mixed near-term outlook and limiting the stock’s upside enthusiasm. Neutral Sentiment: KeyCorp’s near-term EPS estimates for Q2, Q3, and Q4 2026 were provided without a major surprise, so they are more of a confirmation of current expectations than a fresh catalyst.

KeyCorp’s near-term EPS estimates for Q2, Q3, and Q4 2026 were provided without a major surprise, so they are more of a confirmation of current expectations than a fresh catalyst. Negative Sentiment: KeyCorp lowered its price target from $126 to $117, reflecting a less aggressive view of the stock’s near-term appreciation.

WEC Energy Group Stock Performance

WEC Energy Group stock opened at $115.82 on Friday. The firm's 50 day simple moving average is $113.83 and its 200-day simple moving average is $113.49. The company has a market cap of $37.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 0.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 0.68 and a quick ratio of 0.54. WEC Energy Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $102.95 and a fifty-two week high of $119.91.

WEC Energy Group (NYSE:WEC - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The utilities provider reported $2.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $2.30 by $0.15. WEC Energy Group had a net margin of 16.25% and a return on equity of 12.72%. The business had revenue of $3.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.32 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.27 earnings per share. The firm's revenue was up 9.0% compared to the same quarter last year. WEC Energy Group has set its FY 2026 guidance at 5.510-5.610 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that WEC Energy Group, Inc. will post 5.59 EPS for the current year.

WEC Energy Group Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 14th will be given a $0.9525 dividend. This represents a $3.81 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.3%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 14th. WEC Energy Group's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 76.05%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages recently weighed in on WEC. Barclays raised their target price on WEC Energy Group from $111.00 to $117.00 and gave the company an "equal weight" rating in a research note on Monday, April 20th. KeyCorp cut their price target on shares of WEC Energy Group from $126.00 to $117.00 and set an "overweight" rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on shares of WEC Energy Group from $119.00 to $122.00 and gave the stock a "hold" rating in a research note on Thursday, July 16th. Wells Fargo & Company reiterated an "overweight" rating and issued a $127.00 target price on shares of WEC Energy Group in a report on Tuesday, April 21st. Finally, Wall Street Zen lowered shares of WEC Energy Group from a "hold" rating to a "sell" rating in a research note on Sunday, May 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eight have given a Buy rating and nine have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $123.20.

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Insider Activity at WEC Energy Group

In other news, EVP Daniel Krueger sold 4,665 shares of WEC Energy Group stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.96, for a total transaction of $517,628.40. Following the transaction, the executive vice president owned 7,346 shares in the company, valued at approximately $815,112.16. The trade was a 38.84% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.46% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

WEC Energy Group Profile

WEC Energy Group is a Milwaukee, Wisconsin–based regulated energy holding company whose primary businesses are the generation, transmission and distribution of electricity and the distribution of natural gas. The company operates through a set of utility subsidiaries that provide bundled energy service, customer billing and energy-related programs to residential, commercial and industrial customers. As a regulated utility group, WEC's operations focus on delivering reliable service while managing infrastructure investment and compliance with state and federal utility regulation.

Its utility subsidiaries include well-known regional operators such as We Energies and Wisconsin Public Service, along with Chicago-area natural gas utilities that were part of the Integrys Energy Group acquisition.

Further Reading

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