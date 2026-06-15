WEC Energy Group, Inc. $WEC Shares Sold by Epoch Investment Partners Inc.

Epoch Investment Partners Inc. lowered its stake in shares of WEC Energy Group, Inc. (NYSE:WEC - Free Report) by 77.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 105,034 shares of the utilities provider's stock after selling 354,481 shares during the quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc.'s holdings in WEC Energy Group were worth $11,077,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

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Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Inscription Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of WEC Energy Group by 4.7% during the fourth quarter. Inscription Capital LLC now owns 2,036 shares of the utilities provider's stock valued at $215,000 after acquiring an additional 91 shares in the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. increased its holdings in shares of WEC Energy Group by 1.7% during the third quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 5,511 shares of the utilities provider's stock valued at $632,000 after acquiring an additional 93 shares in the last quarter. Matrix Trust Co increased its holdings in shares of WEC Energy Group by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Matrix Trust Co now owns 14,300 shares of the utilities provider's stock valued at $1,508,000 after acquiring an additional 95 shares in the last quarter. State of Wyoming increased its holdings in shares of WEC Energy Group by 5.7% during the second quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 1,762 shares of the utilities provider's stock valued at $184,000 after acquiring an additional 95 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Community Bank & Trust Waco Texas increased its holdings in shares of WEC Energy Group by 5.1% during the fourth quarter. Community Bank & Trust Waco Texas now owns 1,964 shares of the utilities provider's stock valued at $207,000 after acquiring an additional 96 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.20% of the company's stock.

WEC Energy Group Price Performance

Shares of NYSE WEC opened at $113.30 on Monday. The business's 50 day moving average price is $113.76 and its 200 day moving average price is $111.69. The firm has a market cap of $36.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.62, a P/E/G ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 0.47. WEC Energy Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $102.49 and a 52 week high of $119.62. The company has a quick ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36.

WEC Energy Group (NYSE:WEC - Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The utilities provider reported $2.45 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $2.30 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $3.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.32 billion. WEC Energy Group had a return on equity of 12.72% and a net margin of 16.25%.WEC Energy Group's revenue for the quarter was up 9.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.27 earnings per share. WEC Energy Group has set its FY 2026 guidance at 5.510-5.610 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that WEC Energy Group, Inc. will post 5.59 earnings per share for the current year.

WEC Energy Group Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, May 14th were given a $0.9525 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 14th. This represents a $3.81 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.4%. WEC Energy Group's dividend payout ratio is currently 76.05%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other WEC Energy Group news, EVP Daniel Krueger sold 4,665 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.96, for a total value of $517,628.40. Following the sale, the executive vice president owned 7,346 shares in the company, valued at approximately $815,112.16. This represents a 38.84% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.46% of the company's stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

WEC has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. KeyCorp upped their price objective on shares of WEC Energy Group from $117.00 to $126.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a report on Wednesday, March 4th. Truist Financial cut their price objective on shares of WEC Energy Group from $124.00 to $119.00 and set a "hold" rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 18th. Wells Fargo & Company reiterated an "overweight" rating and issued a $127.00 target price on shares of WEC Energy Group in a research report on Tuesday, April 21st. Wall Street Zen lowered WEC Energy Group from a "hold" rating to a "sell" rating in a research report on Sunday, May 24th. Finally, Mizuho set a $124.00 target price on WEC Energy Group in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eight have given a Buy rating, nine have issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of "Hold" and an average target price of $122.13.

View Our Latest Analysis on WEC Energy Group

WEC Energy Group Company Profile

WEC Energy Group is a Milwaukee, Wisconsin–based regulated energy holding company whose primary businesses are the generation, transmission and distribution of electricity and the distribution of natural gas. The company operates through a set of utility subsidiaries that provide bundled energy service, customer billing and energy-related programs to residential, commercial and industrial customers. As a regulated utility group, WEC's operations focus on delivering reliable service while managing infrastructure investment and compliance with state and federal utility regulation.

Its utility subsidiaries include well-known regional operators such as We Energies and Wisconsin Public Service, along with Chicago-area natural gas utilities that were part of the Integrys Energy Group acquisition.

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