Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in WEC Energy Group, Inc. (NYSE:WEC - Free Report) by 156.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 378,961 shares of the utilities provider's stock after acquiring an additional 231,251 shares during the period. Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.12% of WEC Energy Group worth $38,192,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. State of Tennessee Department of Treasury boosted its holdings in WEC Energy Group by 13.3% in the 3rd quarter. State of Tennessee Department of Treasury now owns 126,754 shares of the utilities provider's stock valued at $12,774,000 after purchasing an additional 14,841 shares during the period. Utah Retirement Systems grew its position in shares of WEC Energy Group by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Utah Retirement Systems now owns 49,647 shares of the utilities provider's stock worth $5,003,000 after purchasing an additional 157 shares in the last quarter. DoubleLine ETF Adviser LP bought a new position in shares of WEC Energy Group during the third quarter worth approximately $1,499,000. Empirical Finance LLC acquired a new stake in shares of WEC Energy Group in the third quarter valued at approximately $1,151,000. Finally, Jump Financial LLC raised its position in shares of WEC Energy Group by 1,964.9% in the third quarter. Jump Financial LLC now owns 101,178 shares of the utilities provider's stock valued at $10,197,000 after buying an additional 96,278 shares in the last quarter. 77.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

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WEC Energy Group Price Performance

WEC stock opened at $119.08 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34. WEC Energy Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $99.80 and a 12 month high of $120.15. The firm has a market cap of $39.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.61, a P/E/G ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 0.43. The company's 50-day moving average price is $110.19 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $112.14.

WEC Energy Group (NYSE:WEC - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The utilities provider reported $1.18 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $0.97 by $0.21. WEC Energy Group had a net margin of 17.54% and a return on equity of 13.49%. The company had revenue of $2.29 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.27 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.83 EPS. The firm's quarterly revenue was up 8.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that WEC Energy Group, Inc. will post 5.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

WEC Energy Group Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 13th will be given a dividend of $0.9525 per share. This represents a $3.81 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.2%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 13th. WEC Energy Group's payout ratio is currently 69.15%.

Insider Buying and Selling at WEC Energy Group

In other WEC Energy Group news, CEO Scott J. Lauber sold 22,422 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Friday, November 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.16, for a total transaction of $2,626,961.52. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 66,878 shares in the company, valued at $7,835,426.48. This represents a 25.11% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Margaret Kelsey sold 18,380 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.37, for a total value of $2,157,260.60. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president directly owned 12,178 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,429,331.86. This represents a 60.15% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders sold a total of 47,070 shares of company stock worth $5,523,664 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.46% of the company's stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on WEC shares. Weiss Ratings upgraded WEC Energy Group from a "buy (b-)" rating to a "buy (b)" rating in a research note on Monday, November 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on WEC Energy Group from $121.00 to $116.00 and set a "neutral" rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 13th. HSBC assumed coverage on WEC Energy Group in a report on Thursday, October 22nd. They issued a "hold" rating and a $106.50 price objective for the company. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on WEC Energy Group from $127.00 to $129.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a report on Friday, October 30th. Finally, BTIG Research reiterated a "buy" rating and set a $130.00 target price on shares of WEC Energy Group in a research report on Friday, October 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seven have given a Buy rating, nine have issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of "Hold" and an average price target of $117.88.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on WEC Energy Group

About WEC Energy Group

WEC Energy Group is a regulated energy holding company based in Milwaukee, Wisconsin. Through its utility subsidiaries, it generates, transmits and distributes electricity and provides natural gas service to residential, commercial and industrial customers. The company serves customers across Wisconsin and parts of Illinois, Michigan and Minnesota. Its businesses include electric utilities as well as natural gas utilities and related storage and delivery operations. WEC Energy Group took its current name in 2015, when Wisconsin Energy Corporation combined with Integrys Energy Group.

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