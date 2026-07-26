Weiss Asset Management LP Acquires 517,423 Shares of IREN Limited $IREN

Weiss Asset Management LP grew its holdings in shares of IREN Limited (NASDAQ:IREN - Free Report) by 586.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 605,619 shares of the company's stock after buying an additional 517,423 shares during the period. Weiss Asset Management LP owned 0.18% of IREN worth $20,761,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in IREN. Lombard Odier Asset Management Switzerland SA bought a new position in IREN in the 1st quarter worth $294,000. Entropy Technologies LP purchased a new position in shares of IREN during the first quarter valued at about $3,998,000. Keebeck Wealth Management raised its stake in IREN by 4.7% in the first quarter. Keebeck Wealth Management now owns 37,745 shares of the company's stock worth $1,294,000 after buying an additional 1,710 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. purchased a new stake in IREN in the first quarter worth about $207,000. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its position in IREN by 27.8% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 300,029 shares of the company's stock valued at $10,285,000 after acquiring an additional 65,323 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 41.08% of the company's stock.

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IREN Stock Performance

Shares of IREN opened at $37.07 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.72, a current ratio of 3.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44. The business's 50 day moving average price is $50.69 and its 200-day moving average price is $47.60. IREN Limited has a 52 week low of $14.72 and a 52 week high of $76.87. The stock has a market cap of $13.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 77.23 and a beta of 4.27.

IREN (NASDAQ:IREN - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 8th. The company reported ($0.25) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.22) by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $144.79 million during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $219.69 million. IREN had a negative return on equity of 13.13% and a net margin of 20.90%. Equities research analysts anticipate that IREN Limited will post -1.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

IREN News Roundup

Here are the key news stories impacting IREN this week:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

IREN has been the subject of several research reports. Compass Point reissued a "buy" rating on shares of IREN in a research report on Tuesday. Freedom Capital upgraded IREN from a "hold" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a report on Monday, July 6th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on IREN in a research report on Thursday, June 18th. They set a "buy" rating and a $79.00 price objective for the company. Sanford C. Bernstein set a $96.00 target price on shares of IREN in a report on Thursday, June 4th. Finally, Weiss Ratings downgraded shares of IREN from a "hold (c-)" rating to a "sell (d+)" rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fourteen have assigned a Buy rating, four have assigned a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $82.71.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on IREN

IREN Company Profile

IREN Limited, formerly known as Iris Energy Limited, owns and operates bitcoin mining data centers. The company was incorporated in 2018 and is headquartered in Sydney, Australia.

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