Weiss Asset Management LP Acquires New Holdings in Archer Daniels Midland Company $ADM

Weiss Asset Management LP bought a new position in shares of Archer Daniels Midland Company (NYSE:ADM - Free Report) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 87,420 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $6,355,000.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Archer Daniels Midland in the fourth quarter worth $402,743,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its stake in Archer Daniels Midland by 3,379.2% in the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 5,761,397 shares of the company's stock worth $316,525,000 after acquiring an additional 5,595,801 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in Archer Daniels Midland by 831.3% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 5,592,030 shares of the company's stock worth $321,486,000 after acquiring an additional 4,991,550 shares during the last quarter. Dodge & Cox raised its holdings in shares of Archer Daniels Midland by 13.4% in the 4th quarter. Dodge & Cox now owns 17,084,645 shares of the company's stock valued at $982,196,000 after acquiring an additional 2,016,101 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Archer Daniels Midland by 176.8% during the 3rd quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 1,967,471 shares of the company's stock valued at $117,537,000 after acquiring an additional 1,256,596 shares during the last quarter. 78.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

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Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

ADM has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Wall Street Zen raised Archer Daniels Midland from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating in a report on Saturday, May 9th. UBS Group raised their target price on shares of Archer Daniels Midland from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research note on Monday, June 15th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on shares of Archer Daniels Midland from $65.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock a "hold" rating in a research note on Monday, April 6th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Archer Daniels Midland from $58.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an "underweight" rating in a report on Monday, July 20th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a "hold (c)" rating on shares of Archer Daniels Midland in a report on Friday, July 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, five have issued a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Archer Daniels Midland has an average rating of "Reduce" and a consensus price target of $75.67.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on ADM

Archer Daniels Midland Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE ADM opened at $85.98 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $41.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.56 and a beta of 0.62. The company has a current ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. Archer Daniels Midland Company has a 1-year low of $52.96 and a 1-year high of $88.46. The stock's 50-day moving average is $79.85 and its 200 day moving average is $73.16.

Archer Daniels Midland (NYSE:ADM - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The company reported $0.71 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $0.66 by $0.05. Archer Daniels Midland had a return on equity of 7.37% and a net margin of 1.34%.The company had revenue of $20.49 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.35 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.70 EPS. Archer Daniels Midland's quarterly revenue was up 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Archer Daniels Midland has set its FY 2026 guidance at 4.150-4.70 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Archer Daniels Midland Company will post 4.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Archer Daniels Midland Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 20th were paid a $0.52 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 20th. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.4%. Archer Daniels Midland's dividend payout ratio is 93.27%.

Archer Daniels Midland Company Profile

Archer Daniels Midland Company (ADM) is a global agricultural processor and food-ingredient provider that sources, transports and processes oilseeds, corn, wheat and other agricultural commodities. The company operates large-scale crushing, refining and processing facilities that produce vegetable oils, protein meals, corn sweeteners, starches, ethanol, animal feeds and a wide range of food and industrial ingredients. ADM also develops specialty ingredients and solutions for human and animal nutrition, food and beverage formulation, and industrial applications such as bio-based materials and renewable fuels.

ADM's business combines commodity origination and merchandising with downstream manufacturing and ingredient formulation.

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