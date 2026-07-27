Weiss Asset Management LP Acquires New Holdings in SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. $SSNC

Weiss Asset Management LP bought a new stake in SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSNC - Free Report) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 58,022 shares of the technology company's stock, valued at approximately $3,921,000.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of SS&C Technologies by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 20,532,012 shares of the technology company's stock worth $1,794,908,000 after buying an additional 74,170 shares in the last quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of SS&C Technologies by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 10,313,582 shares of the technology company's stock valued at $901,613,000 after acquiring an additional 137,691 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of SS&C Technologies by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,064,115 shares of the technology company's stock valued at $530,125,000 after acquiring an additional 125,580 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can increased its stake in shares of SS&C Technologies by 4,424.6% during the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 5,126,190 shares of the technology company's stock valued at $448,132,000 after acquiring an additional 5,012,893 shares during the period. Finally, Swedbank AB raised its holdings in SS&C Technologies by 15.0% during the first quarter. Swedbank AB now owns 4,307,795 shares of the technology company's stock worth $291,078,000 after purchasing an additional 563,196 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.90% of the company's stock.

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Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director Michael Jay Zamkow sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.68, for a total value of $200,040.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 18,404 shares in the company, valued at $1,227,178.72. This represents a 14.02% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Jonathan E. Michael sold 2,740 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.86, for a total value of $183,196.40. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 79,384 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $5,307,614.24. This represents a 3.34% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders have sold 8,740 shares of company stock worth $583,576 in the last 90 days. 16.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Key SS&C Technologies News

Here are the key news stories impacting SS&C Technologies this week:

SS&C Technologies Price Performance

Shares of SS&C Technologies stock opened at $73.88 on Monday. SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $61.40 and a 12-month high of $91.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.79 billion, a PE ratio of 21.23 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06. The stock's fifty day moving average is $66.98 and its 200-day moving average is $71.53.

SS&C Technologies (NASDAQ:SSNC - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 23rd. The technology company reported $1.76 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $1.68 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $1.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $1.66 billion. SS&C Technologies had a return on equity of 21.02% and a net margin of 13.16%.SS&C Technologies's revenue was up 10.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.45 EPS. SS&C Technologies has set its FY 2026 guidance at 6.930-7.250 EPS and its Q3 2026 guidance at 1.730-1.790 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. will post 6.17 earnings per share for the current year.

SS&C Technologies Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 1st were given a $0.27 dividend. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.5%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 1st. SS&C Technologies's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 31.03%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

SSNC has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC restated a "buy" rating and issued a $90.00 target price on shares of SS&C Technologies in a research report on Friday. Wall Street Zen upgraded SS&C Technologies from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating in a research report on Saturday, May 16th. DA Davidson restated a "buy" rating and issued a $96.00 price objective on shares of SS&C Technologies in a report on Wednesday, July 15th. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their target price on SS&C Technologies from $92.00 to $83.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 20th. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada lifted their target price on SS&C Technologies from $89.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a report on Friday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, five have assigned a Buy rating and three have assigned a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $93.25.

View Our Latest Report on SSNC

SS&C Technologies Company Profile

SS&C Technologies is a global provider of software and services for the financial services industry, offering technology and outsourcing solutions that support investment managers, asset servicing firms, insurance companies, private equity and real estate managers, hedge funds, wealth managers and other financial institutions. The company's offerings span front-, middle- and back-office functionality, enabling clients to automate trading, portfolio accounting, reconciliation, performance measurement, risk and compliance, and client reporting.

SS&C delivers its capabilities through a mix of licensed software, cloud-based SaaS platforms and managed services.

See Also

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