Weiss Asset Management LP Acquires New Shares in Celestica, Inc. $CLS

Weiss Asset Management LP acquired a new position in Celestica, Inc. (NYSE:CLS - Free Report) TSE: CLS in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 3,203 shares of the technology company's stock, valued at approximately $902,000.

Get Celestica alerts: Sign Up

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Celestica by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,811,695 shares of the technology company's stock valued at $1,423,333,000 after purchasing an additional 73,022 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of Celestica by 24.8% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,017,623 shares of the technology company's stock worth $1,187,650,000 after purchasing an additional 798,782 shares during the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its position in shares of Celestica by 5,806,149.2% during the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 3,657,937 shares of the technology company's stock worth $1,081,323,000 after purchasing an additional 3,657,874 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its holdings in Celestica by 18.6% in the 4th quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 2,278,214 shares of the technology company's stock valued at $673,471,000 after buying an additional 356,797 shares during the period. Finally, Cibc World Market Inc. raised its holdings in Celestica by 30.6% in the 4th quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 2,265,680 shares of the technology company's stock valued at $670,279,000 after buying an additional 530,535 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.38% of the company's stock.

Key Celestica News

Here are the key news stories impacting Celestica this week:

Positive Sentiment: Q2 results exceeded expectations. Celestica reported $4.70 billion in revenue, up 62% year over year, while adjusted earnings reached $2.54 per share versus the $2.29 consensus estimate. Reported EPS was also above expectations, at $2.41, compared with the same $2.29 consensus. Celestica Tops Q2 Earnings and Revenue Estimates

Celestica reported $4.70 billion in revenue, up 62% year over year, while adjusted earnings reached $2.54 per share versus the $2.29 consensus estimate. Reported EPS was also above expectations, at $2.41, compared with the same $2.29 consensus. Positive Sentiment: Management raised its full-year outlook. Celestica now expects 2026 revenue of approximately $20.5 billion and EPS of $11.30, above analyst expectations of $19.2 billion and $10.13, respectively. The company also said growth is expected to accelerate in 2027. Celestica Announces Second Quarter 2026 Financial Results

Celestica now expects 2026 revenue of approximately $20.5 billion and EPS of $11.30, above analyst expectations of $19.2 billion and $10.13, respectively. The company also said growth is expected to accelerate in 2027. Positive Sentiment: Third-quarter guidance also topped consensus. Celestica forecast EPS of $2.88–$3.08 and revenue of $5.3–$5.6 billion, compared with analyst estimates of $2.65 EPS and $5.0 billion in revenue. The outlook indicates momentum is continuing beyond the latest quarter. Celestica Q2 Earnings and Revenue Beat Estimates; Raises 2026 Outlook

Celestica forecast EPS of $2.88–$3.08 and revenue of $5.3–$5.6 billion, compared with analyst estimates of $2.65 EPS and $5.0 billion in revenue. The outlook indicates momentum is continuing beyond the latest quarter. Positive Sentiment: Options activity reflected bullish interest. Investors purchased 13,556 call options, approximately 16% above the average daily call volume, although options activity is a positioning signal rather than a fundamental change.

Investors purchased 13,556 call options, approximately 16% above the average daily call volume, although options activity is a positioning signal rather than a fundamental change. Neutral Sentiment: Celestica’s reported net margin was 6.95% and return on equity was 36.91%. The stock’s high beta and elevated valuation mean strong results may support the shares, but they also leave the stock sensitive to future guidance or execution disappointments.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

CLS has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Celestica from $338.00 to $415.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. Rothschild & Co Redburn started coverage on shares of Celestica in a research report on Friday, May 1st. They set a "buy" rating and a $460.00 price target for the company. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Celestica from $391.00 to $441.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of Celestica from $355.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. Finally, Zacks Research raised shares of Celestica from a "hold" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a research report on Friday, June 26th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eighteen have issued a Buy rating and two have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Celestica currently has an average rating of "Buy" and a consensus price target of $427.42.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on Celestica

Celestica Price Performance

CLS opened at $321.06 on Tuesday. The stock's 50-day moving average price is $361.64 and its 200 day moving average price is $332.61. Celestica, Inc. has a 12-month low of $169.19 and a 12-month high of $474.02. The company has a current ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The firm has a market cap of $36.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.82, a PEG ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 2.05.

Celestica (NYSE:CLS - Get Free Report) TSE: CLS last released its earnings results on Monday, July 27th. The technology company reported $2.54 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.29 by $0.25. The company had revenue of $4.68 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.30 billion. Celestica had a return on equity of 36.91% and a net margin of 6.95%.Celestica's revenue was up 62.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.39 EPS. Celestica has set its FY 2026 guidance at 11.300-11.300 EPS and its Q3 2026 guidance at 2.880-3.080 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Celestica, Inc. will post 9.57 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity

In related news, CFO Mandeep Chawla sold 17,000 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $399.65, for a total transaction of $6,794,050.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer directly owned 82,444 shares of the company's stock, valued at $32,948,744.60. This represents a 17.10% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Michael Max Wilson sold 4,168 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $333.31, for a total transaction of $1,389,236.08. Following the sale, the director owned 24,718 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,238,756.58. This trade represents a 14.43% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. The sale was made to cover tax withholding obligations related to the vesting of equity awards. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 161,168 shares of company stock valued at $63,190,485. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Celestica Profile

Celestica Inc is a multinational electronics manufacturing services (EMS) company that provides design, engineering, manufacturing and supply chain solutions to original equipment manufacturers across a range of industries. Headquartered in Toronto, Ontario, Canada, Celestica works with customers to develop and produce complex electronic and electro-mechanical products, integrating activities from product design and prototyping through high-volume assembly, testing and final system integration.

The company's service offering typically includes product engineering and design support, printed circuit board assembly, box-build and systems assembly, automated test and inspection, aftermarket repair and refurbishment, and end-to-end supply chain and logistics management.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CLS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Celestica, Inc. (NYSE:CLS - Free Report) TSE: CLS.

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider Celestica, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Celestica wasn't on the list.

While Celestica currently has a Buy rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here