Weiss Asset Management LP Acquires New Shares in The Middleby Corporation $MIDD

Weiss Asset Management LP bought a new stake in The Middleby Corporation (NASDAQ:MIDD - Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 34,900 shares of the industrial products company's stock, valued at approximately $4,627,000. Weiss Asset Management LP owned 0.07% of Middleby at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MIDD. Federation des caisses Desjardins du Quebec grew its holdings in shares of Middleby by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. Federation des caisses Desjardins du Quebec now owns 4,317 shares of the industrial products company's stock valued at $642,000 after buying an additional 91 shares during the period. Root Financial Partners LLC raised its stake in Middleby by 64.2% during the 1st quarter. Root Financial Partners LLC now owns 261 shares of the industrial products company's stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 102 shares during the period. Evoke Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in Middleby by 5.8% during the fourth quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 1,939 shares of the industrial products company's stock worth $288,000 after acquiring an additional 107 shares in the last quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Middleby by 7.6% during the third quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC now owns 1,509 shares of the industrial products company's stock worth $201,000 after acquiring an additional 107 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Clearstead Advisors LLC grew its stake in Middleby by 201.8% in the fourth quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 166 shares of the industrial products company's stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 111 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 98.55% of the company's stock.

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Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

MIDD has been the subject of several research reports. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Middleby from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating in a research report on Monday, July 20th. KeyCorp set a $152.00 price objective on shares of Middleby in a research report on Tuesday, July 14th. Oppenheimer began coverage on shares of Middleby in a research note on Wednesday, June 17th. They issued an "outperform" rating and a $205.00 target price for the company. Barclays set a $155.00 target price on Middleby and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a report on Monday, July 20th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group set a $200.00 price target on Middleby in a report on Friday, May 8th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, three have given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $173.88.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on Middleby

Middleby Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:MIDD opened at $133.88 on Monday. The Middleby Corporation has a 52-week low of $110.82 and a 52-week high of $180.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.96. The company has a market capitalization of $6.05 billion, a P/E ratio of -15.79 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $153.08 and a 200 day simple moving average of $150.38.

Middleby (NASDAQ:MIDD - Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The industrial products company reported $2.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $1.94 by $0.22. The company had revenue of $839.91 million during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $777.19 million. Middleby had a negative net margin of 11.46% and a positive return on equity of 15.94%. Middleby's quarterly revenue was up 15.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.08 EPS. Middleby has set its FY 2026 guidance at 9.540-9.700 EPS and its Q2 2026 guidance at 2.270-2.390 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that The Middleby Corporation will post 9.54 earnings per share for the current year.

Middleby Company Profile

Middleby Corporation is a global manufacturer and distributor of commercial foodservice and food processing equipment. The company designs, engineers and markets a wide range of cooking, baking, refrigeration, warewashing, holding and dispensing solutions. Middleby's products serve restaurants, hotels, convenience stores, institutional cafeterias, cruise ships and other foodservice operators.

The company's portfolio spans multiple well-known brands, including Blodgett ovens, TurboChef rapid‐cook ovens, Southbend ranges and broilers, Pitco fryers, and Viking residential and commercial kitchen appliances.

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