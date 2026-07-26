Weiss Asset Management LP Acquires Shares of 290,987 Robinhood Markets, Inc. $HOOD

Weiss Asset Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Robinhood Markets, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOOD - Free Report) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 290,987 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $20,165,000.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sound Income Strategies LLC lifted its position in shares of Robinhood Markets by 152.6% in the fourth quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 240 shares of the company's stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 145 shares in the last quarter. CYBER HORNET ETFs LLC grew its holdings in Robinhood Markets by 527.8% during the 4th quarter. CYBER HORNET ETFs LLC now owns 226 shares of the company's stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 190 shares in the last quarter. Elyxium Wealth LLC bought a new stake in Robinhood Markets in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. MV Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Robinhood Markets during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Finally, Swiss RE Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Robinhood Markets during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. 93.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

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Insider Buying and Selling at Robinhood Markets

In related news, CEO Vladimir Tenev sold 375,000 shares of Robinhood Markets stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.17, for a total transaction of $43,563,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 375,000 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $43,563,750. The trade was a 50.00% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, Director Meyer Malka purchased 250,000 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 5th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $80.74 per share, for a total transaction of $20,185,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director directly owned 3,924,427 shares in the company, valued at $316,858,235.98. The trade was a 6.80% increase in their position. The SEC filing for this purchase provides additional information. Over the last three months, insiders have purchased 680,000 shares of company stock valued at $55,306,560 and have sold 587,875 shares valued at $62,602,915. 13.48% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Key Robinhood Markets News

Here are the key news stories impacting Robinhood Markets this week:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have recently commented on HOOD. Citigroup reiterated a "market outperform" rating on shares of Robinhood Markets in a research report on Thursday, May 28th. KeyCorp upped their price target on shares of Robinhood Markets from $100.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research note on Wednesday. BTIG Research reiterated a "buy" rating and set a $125.00 price objective on shares of Robinhood Markets in a research report on Thursday, July 2nd. Needham & Company LLC increased their price objective on shares of Robinhood Markets from $97.00 to $123.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 21st. Finally, Zacks Research raised shares of Robinhood Markets from a "strong sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Monday, June 8th. Twenty-one equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and five have issued a Hold rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Robinhood Markets has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $122.22.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on HOOD

Robinhood Markets Stock Performance

NASDAQ HOOD opened at $94.91 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $85.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.85, a P/E/G ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 2.33. The business's 50 day moving average price is $96.52 and its 200-day moving average price is $88.61. Robinhood Markets, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $63.51 and a fifty-two week high of $153.86.

Robinhood Markets (NASDAQ:HOOD - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The company reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.39 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $1.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $1.14 billion. Robinhood Markets had a net margin of 41.12% and a return on equity of 21.39%. The business's quarterly revenue was up 15.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.37 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Robinhood Markets, Inc. will post 1.86 EPS for the current year.

Robinhood Markets Profile

Robinhood Markets, Inc NASDAQ: HOOD is a U.S.-based financial services company best known for its mobile-first brokerage platform that aims to "democratize finance for all." Founded in 2013 by Vladimir Tenev and Baiju Bhatt and headquartered in Menlo Park, California, the company built early traction by offering commission-free trading and a simplified user experience that attracted a large base of retail investors.

Robinhood's core products and services include a mobile app and web platform for trading U.S.

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