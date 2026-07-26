Weiss Asset Management LP Buys 111,280 Shares of Veralto Corporation $VLTO

Weiss Asset Management LP lifted its stake in shares of Veralto Corporation (NYSE:VLTO - Free Report) by 575.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 130,621 shares of the company's stock after buying an additional 111,280 shares during the quarter. Weiss Asset Management LP owned about 0.05% of Veralto worth $11,550,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Brighton Jones LLC lifted its position in Veralto by 16.1% during the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 3,459 shares of the company's stock worth $352,000 after acquiring an additional 479 shares during the last quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Veralto by 5.3% during the first quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 25,947 shares of the company's stock worth $2,529,000 after acquiring an additional 1,306 shares during the period. Empowered Funds LLC grew its position in shares of Veralto by 20.4% in the first quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 4,551 shares of the company's stock valued at $443,000 after purchasing an additional 770 shares during the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Veralto by 102.4% in the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 832 shares of the company's stock valued at $81,000 after purchasing an additional 421 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sivia Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Veralto during the second quarter worth approximately $201,000. Institutional investors own 91.28% of the company's stock.

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Veralto Trading Up 0.6%

VLTO opened at $92.02 on Friday. Veralto Corporation has a twelve month low of $80.03 and a twelve month high of $110.11. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $87.66 and a 200 day simple moving average of $91.07. The company has a quick ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.78, a P/E/G ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 0.63.

Veralto (NYSE:VLTO - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The company reported $1.07 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.05. Veralto had a net margin of 17.33% and a return on equity of 34.63%. The firm had revenue of $1.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.40 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.95 EPS. The business's quarterly revenue was up 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Veralto has set its FY 2026 guidance at 4.200-4.280 EPS and its Q2 2026 guidance at 0.960-1.000 EPS. Analysts predict that Veralto Corporation will post 4.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Veralto Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 30th will be paid a $0.13 dividend. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.6%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 30th. Veralto's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 13.44%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts recently weighed in on VLTO shares. Citigroup dropped their price target on Veralto from $104.00 to $102.00 and set a "neutral" rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Barclays lowered their price objective on Veralto from $117.00 to $113.00 and set an "overweight" rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on Veralto from $110.00 to $111.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a report on Monday, July 20th. UBS Group lifted their target price on Veralto from $99.00 to $101.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. Finally, Weiss Ratings reissued a "hold (c)" rating on shares of Veralto in a research report on Wednesday, June 24th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and six have assigned a Hold rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of "Hold" and a consensus price target of $106.33.

View Our Latest Report on Veralto

Veralto Profile

Veralto Corporation provides water analytics, water treatment, marking and coding, and packaging and color services worldwide. It operates through two segments, Water Quality (WQ) and Product Quality & Innovation (PQI). The WQ segment offers precision instrumentation and water treatment technologies to measure, analyze, and treat water in residential, commercial, municipal, industrial, research, and natural resource applications through the Hach, Trojan Technologies, and ChemTreat brands. This segment provides water solutions, including chemical reagents, services, and digital solutions.

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