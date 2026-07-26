Weiss Asset Management LP Buys Shares of 63,900 Paychex, Inc. $PAYX

Weiss Asset Management LP bought a new stake in Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX - Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 63,900 shares of the business services provider's stock, valued at approximately $5,886,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Brighton Jones LLC grew its holdings in Paychex by 26.3% during the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 5,710 shares of the business services provider's stock worth $801,000 after acquiring an additional 1,190 shares during the period. Bison Wealth LLC lifted its stake in shares of Paychex by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. Bison Wealth LLC now owns 4,035 shares of the business services provider's stock valued at $566,000 after purchasing an additional 117 shares during the period. Woodline Partners LP bought a new position in shares of Paychex in the 1st quarter worth $3,333,000. NewEdge Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Paychex by 3.2% in the 2nd quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 41,081 shares of the business services provider's stock worth $5,976,000 after purchasing an additional 1,290 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. grew its stake in shares of Paychex by 47.1% during the second quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 156,680 shares of the business services provider's stock worth $22,790,000 after purchasing an additional 50,169 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.47% of the company's stock.

Get Paychex alerts: Sign Up

Analysts Set New Price Targets

PAYX has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Weiss Ratings upgraded Paychex from a "hold (c-)" rating to a "hold (c)" rating in a report on Monday, July 20th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Paychex from $107.00 to $109.00 and gave the stock an "equal weight" rating in a report on Tuesday, June 30th. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an "underweight" rating and set a $107.00 target price on shares of Paychex in a research report on Monday, July 20th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on Paychex from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a "hold" rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 17th. Finally, Citigroup upgraded shares of Paychex from a "neutral" rating to a "buy" rating and increased their price target for the company from $99.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Monday, June 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, two have issued a Buy rating, ten have assigned a Hold rating and four have issued a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of "Hold" and a consensus target price of $107.53.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on Paychex

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Joseph M. Tucci sold 3,907 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.25, for a total value of $383,862.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 67,364 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,618,513. The trade was a 5.48% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.80% of the company's stock.

Paychex Stock Performance

Shares of Paychex stock opened at $113.55 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $40.39 billion, a PE ratio of 23.22 and a beta of 0.84. Paychex, Inc. has a 12 month low of $85.45 and a 12 month high of $148.11. The company has a current ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22. The stock's fifty day simple moving average is $102.13 and its 200 day simple moving average is $98.40.

Paychex (NASDAQ:PAYX - Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, June 24th. The business services provider reported $1.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $1.31 by $0.01. Paychex had a return on equity of 50.90% and a net margin of 27.03%.The firm had revenue of $1.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $1.60 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.19 earnings per share. The company's revenue was up 12.5% on a year-over-year basis. Paychex has set its FY 2027 guidance at 5.900-6.010 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Paychex, Inc. will post 5.96 EPS for the current year.

Paychex Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 28th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, July 28th will be issued a dividend of $1.19 per share. This represents a $4.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.2%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, July 28th. Paychex's payout ratio is 97.34%.

About Paychex

Paychex, Inc, founded in 1971 by B. Thomas "Tom" Golisano and headquartered in Rochester, New York, is a provider of payroll, human resources, and benefits outsourcing solutions for small- and medium-sized businesses. The company's core services include payroll processing and tax filing, employee benefits administration, retirement services, and workers' compensation administration, designed to simplify back-office operations and help clients comply with regulatory and tax requirements.

Paychex offers an integrated technology platform, marketed under the Paychex Flex brand, which delivers cloud-based payroll, HR, time and attendance, and reporting tools.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PAYX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX - Free Report).

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider Paychex, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Paychex wasn't on the list.

While Paychex currently has a Hold rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here