Weiss Asset Management LP Has $1.08 Million Stake in MasterBrand, Inc. $MBC

Weiss Asset Management LP reduced its position in MasterBrand, Inc. (NYSE:MBC - Free Report) by 70.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 130,517 shares of the company's stock after selling 307,502 shares during the quarter. Weiss Asset Management LP owned about 0.10% of MasterBrand worth $1,085,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

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Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Entropy Technologies LP bought a new stake in shares of MasterBrand during the 1st quarter worth approximately $112,000. Paradigm Capital Management Inc. NY increased its stake in MasterBrand by 85.9% in the first quarter. Paradigm Capital Management Inc. NY now owns 1,082,091 shares of the company's stock valued at $8,992,000 after acquiring an additional 500,091 shares during the last quarter. Caxton Associates LLP acquired a new position in MasterBrand during the first quarter valued at approximately $115,000. Sei Investments Co. raised its position in MasterBrand by 20.3% during the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 378,361 shares of the company's stock valued at $3,144,000 after purchasing an additional 63,758 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP raised its position in MasterBrand by 49.6% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 382,812 shares of the company's stock valued at $3,181,000 after purchasing an additional 126,902 shares in the last quarter. 87.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on MBC shares. Wall Street Zen raised MasterBrand from a "strong sell" rating to a "sell" rating in a report on Saturday, June 20th. Weiss Ratings reissued a "sell (d)" rating on shares of MasterBrand in a report on Monday, July 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Sell rating, According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of "Sell".

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on MasterBrand

MasterBrand Price Performance

MBC stock opened at $8.73 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $1.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -436.53 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 2.08 and a quick ratio of 1.31. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $8.81 and a 200 day simple moving average of $9.56. MasterBrand, Inc. has a 1 year low of $6.61 and a 1 year high of $14.22.

MasterBrand (NYSE:MBC - Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of ($0.04) by $0.10. MasterBrand had a negative net margin of 0.07% and a positive return on equity of 7.35%. The firm had revenue of $618.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $591.35 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.18 earnings per share. The company's revenue was down 6.4% on a year-over-year basis. MasterBrand has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 0.030-0.13 EPS.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CEO R David Banyard bought 60,000 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Monday, June 1st. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $8.43 per share, for a total transaction of $505,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 1,831,788 shares of the company's stock, valued at $15,441,972.84. This trade represents a 3.39% increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Philip D. Fracassa bought 5,000 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 11th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $9.11 per share, for a total transaction of $45,550.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 45,041 shares in the company, valued at $410,323.51. This trade represents a 12.49% increase in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this purchase are available in the official SEC disclosure. Over the last quarter, insiders have acquired 81,587 shares of company stock worth $696,347. Company insiders own 2.80% of the company's stock.

MasterBrand Profile

MasterBrand Inc is one of the largest manufacturers of cabinetry and home storage solutions in North America. The company specializes in designing, producing and distributing kitchen and bath cabinetry for both new construction and the remodeling markets. Its offerings span a broad spectrum of styles and price points, serving homebuilders, home improvement retailers and independent dealers.

MasterBrand's product portfolio includes framed and frameless cabinet lines, bath vanities, closet systems and other organizational accessories.

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