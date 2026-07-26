Weiss Asset Management LP Has $13.51 Million Stock Position in Amkor Technology, Inc. $AMKR

Weiss Asset Management LP lifted its stake in shares of Amkor Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMKR - Free Report) by 263.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 300,000 shares of the semiconductor company's stock after purchasing an additional 217,484 shares during the period. Weiss Asset Management LP owned 0.12% of Amkor Technology worth $13,509,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in AMKR. AQR Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Amkor Technology by 18.4% in the third quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 4,211,529 shares of the semiconductor company's stock valued at $119,607,000 after buying an additional 653,489 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in Amkor Technology by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,473,925 shares of the semiconductor company's stock valued at $137,151,000 after acquiring an additional 47,514 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its stake in Amkor Technology by 37.4% in the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 2,722,310 shares of the semiconductor company's stock valued at $107,477,000 after acquiring an additional 740,701 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Amkor Technology by 19.3% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,622,744 shares of the semiconductor company's stock valued at $118,107,000 after acquiring an additional 423,629 shares during the period. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Amkor Technology by 204.5% in the 4th quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 2,095,027 shares of the semiconductor company's stock valued at $82,712,000 after acquiring an additional 1,407,109 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 42.76% of the company's stock.

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Insider Buying and Selling at Amkor Technology

In related news, Director Gil C. Tily sold 15,000 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Monday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.30, for a total value of $1,159,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 108,806 shares in the company, valued at $8,410,703.80. The trade was a 12.12% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Guillaume Marie Jean Rutten sold 50,000 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Friday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.28, for a total value of $3,714,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 502,558 shares in the company, valued at approximately $37,330,008.24. This represents a 9.05% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders sold a total of 114,000 shares of company stock worth $8,631,450 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 26.40% of the company's stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on AMKR. Zacks Research raised shares of Amkor Technology from a "hold" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a report on Monday, July 20th. B. Riley Financial reduced their price target on Amkor Technology from $90.00 to $75.00 and set a "neutral" rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Melius Research upgraded Amkor Technology from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating and set a $60.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 6th. UBS Group raised Amkor Technology from a "neutral" rating to a "buy" rating and set a $90.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lifted their target price on Amkor Technology from $65.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, five have issued a Buy rating and five have issued a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Amkor Technology presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $69.25.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on AMKR

Trending Headlines about Amkor Technology

Here are the key news stories impacting Amkor Technology this week:

Positive Sentiment: Amkor announced a multi-year partnership with NVIDIA worth $1.5 billion to expand advanced semiconductor packaging and test capacity in the U.S., a significant boost to its AI-related growth outlook. Reuters article

Amkor announced a multi-year partnership with NVIDIA worth $1.5 billion to expand advanced semiconductor packaging and test capacity in the U.S., a significant boost to its AI-related growth outlook. Positive Sentiment: NVIDIA will provide a prepayment to help fund the expansion, which may reduce near-term capital burden while accelerating capacity buildout for next-generation AI packaging. Business Wire article

NVIDIA will provide a prepayment to help fund the expansion, which may reduce near-term capital burden while accelerating capacity buildout for next-generation AI packaging. Positive Sentiment: UBS upgraded Amkor Technology from neutral to buy and set a $90 price target, signaling improved analyst confidence in the company’s upside after the NVIDIA deal. The Fly article

UBS upgraded Amkor Technology from neutral to buy and set a $90 price target, signaling improved analyst confidence in the company’s upside after the NVIDIA deal. Neutral Sentiment: Short-interest data showed no meaningful shares reported, so it does not appear to be adding a clear bearish or bullish signal for the stock right now.

Short-interest data showed no meaningful shares reported, so it does not appear to be adding a clear bearish or bullish signal for the stock right now. Neutral Sentiment: Some commentary noted that Amkor’s long-term investment case still depends on margin expansion and successful execution on advanced packaging projects, including its Arizona facility and other strategic growth initiatives. Seeking Alpha article

Some commentary noted that Amkor’s long-term investment case still depends on margin expansion and successful execution on advanced packaging projects, including its Arizona facility and other strategic growth initiatives. Negative Sentiment: B. Riley Financial lowered its price target to $75, suggesting some analysts still see valuation or execution risk despite the recent rally. American Banking News article

Amkor Technology Stock Performance

NASDAQ AMKR opened at $64.96 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $16.10 billion, a PE ratio of 37.12 and a beta of 2.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 1.74 and a current ratio of 2.01. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $73.36 and a 200-day moving average of $60.67. Amkor Technology, Inc. has a 52-week low of $20.86 and a 52-week high of $96.68.

Amkor Technology (NASDAQ:AMKR - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 27th. The semiconductor company reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $0.23 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $1.68 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.63 billion. Amkor Technology had a net margin of 6.17% and a return on equity of 9.88%. Amkor Technology's quarterly revenue was up 27.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.09 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Amkor Technology, Inc. will post 2.08 EPS for the current year.

Amkor Technology Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 23rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.0835 per share. This represents a $0.33 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.5%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 3rd. Amkor Technology's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 18.86%.

About Amkor Technology

Amkor Technology, Inc NASDAQ: AMKR is a leading provider of outsourced semiconductor packaging and test (OSAT) services, supporting integrated device manufacturers and semiconductor foundries worldwide. The company offers a broad range of advanced packaging solutions, including wafer bumping, flip chip, system-in-package and ball grid array technologies, designed to meet the performance, power and form-factor demands of applications across consumer electronics, automotive, communications and industrial markets.

In addition to packaging, Amkor delivers comprehensive test services such as wafer probing, final test, system-level test and digital, analog and mixed-signal testing, enabling customers to accelerate time-to-market and reduce total costs.

See Also

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