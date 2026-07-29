Weiss Asset Management LP Has $398,000 Stock Position in The Trade Desk $TTD

Weiss Asset Management LP lessened its holdings in The Trade Desk (NASDAQ:TTD - Free Report) by 97.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 17,520 shares of the technology company's stock after selling 592,749 shares during the quarter. Weiss Asset Management LP's holdings in Trade Desk were worth $398,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. State Street Corp raised its stake in Trade Desk by 271.1% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 36,354,274 shares of the technology company's stock worth $1,781,723,000 after purchasing an additional 26,559,005 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Trade Desk during the 4th quarter worth approximately $197,550,000. Federated Hermes Inc. grew its position in shares of Trade Desk by 1,041.1% during the 4th quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 4,710,847 shares of the technology company's stock worth $178,824,000 after purchasing an additional 4,298,009 shares in the last quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of Trade Desk by 676.6% during the 4th quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 4,208,083 shares of the technology company's stock worth $159,739,000 after purchasing an additional 3,666,189 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Trade Desk by 101.0% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 6,807,971 shares of the technology company's stock worth $333,659,000 after purchasing an additional 3,421,074 shares during the period. 67.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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Insider Buying and Selling

In other Trade Desk news, Director Samantha Jacobson sold 53,681 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.14, for a total transaction of $1,134,816.34. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 13,099 shares in the company, valued at $276,912.86. The trade was a 80.38% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 11.41% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Trade Desk Trading Up 5.8%

Shares of NASDAQ:TTD opened at $18.91 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $19.43 and a 200-day moving average of $23.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.89 billion, a PE ratio of 21.49, a PEG ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 1.04. The Trade Desk has a 12 month low of $16.70 and a 12 month high of $91.45.

Trade Desk (NASDAQ:TTD - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The technology company reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of $0.32 by ($0.24). The firm had revenue of $688.86 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $678.87 million. Trade Desk had a return on equity of 16.91% and a net margin of 14.57%.The business's revenue was up 11.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.33 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that The Trade Desk will post 1.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on TTD. DA Davidson set a $29.00 price target on shares of Trade Desk and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research report on Monday, May 11th. Evercore set a $27.00 price target on Trade Desk in a research report on Friday, May 8th. Morgan Stanley set a $26.00 price objective on Trade Desk in a research note on Friday, May 8th. Royal Bank Of Canada set a $33.00 price objective on Trade Desk and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a research note on Friday, May 8th. Finally, Rothschild & Co Redburn initiated coverage on Trade Desk in a report on Thursday, May 28th. They issued a "sell" rating and a $11.00 price objective for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eleven have issued a Buy rating, twenty-one have issued a Hold rating and five have issued a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of "Hold" and an average price target of $33.43.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on TTD

About Trade Desk

The Trade Desk, Inc NASDAQ: TTD is a technology company that provides a demand-side platform (DSP) for programmatic digital advertising. Its platform enables advertisers, agencies and other buyers to plan, purchase and measure ad inventory across digital channels, including display, video, mobile, audio, native and connected TV. By centralizing real‑time bidding, audience targeting and inventory access, the company aims to help clients optimize media spend and reach audiences at scale across publishers and ad exchanges.

Founded in 2009 by Jeff Green and Dave Pickles, The Trade Desk grew from a focus on programmatic display into a global ad‑tech provider.

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