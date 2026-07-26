Weiss Asset Management LP Increases Position in Ardagh Metal Packaging S.A. $AMBP

Weiss Asset Management LP lifted its stake in Ardagh Metal Packaging S.A. (NYSE:AMBP - Free Report) by 11,276.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,516,338 shares of the company's stock after acquiring an additional 4,476,638 shares during the period. Weiss Asset Management LP owned 0.76% of Ardagh Metal Packaging worth $18,291,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV boosted its position in Ardagh Metal Packaging by 15.4% during the fourth quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 16,703 shares of the company's stock valued at $68,000 after purchasing an additional 2,231 shares in the last quarter. Cerity Partners LLC raised its holdings in Ardagh Metal Packaging by 9.1% in the fourth quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 36,465 shares of the company's stock worth $150,000 after purchasing an additional 3,040 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in shares of Ardagh Metal Packaging by 27.9% during the fourth quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 15,439 shares of the company's stock valued at $63,000 after buying an additional 3,369 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Ardagh Metal Packaging by 9.1% in the 4th quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 56,828 shares of the company's stock valued at $236,000 after buying an additional 4,741 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HB Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Ardagh Metal Packaging by 22.3% in the 1st quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC now owns 26,272 shares of the company's stock valued at $106,000 after buying an additional 4,787 shares in the last quarter. 16.93% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

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Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms recently commented on AMBP. UBS Group reiterated a "neutral" rating and set a $5.00 price objective on shares of Ardagh Metal Packaging in a research note on Friday. Citigroup restated a "buy" rating on shares of Ardagh Metal Packaging in a research note on Friday. Weiss Ratings raised shares of Ardagh Metal Packaging from a "hold (c-)" rating to a "hold (c)" rating in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. Wall Street Zen raised Ardagh Metal Packaging from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating in a research report on Saturday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Ardagh Metal Packaging from $4.00 to $5.00 and gave the company an "equal weight" rating in a report on Wednesday, July 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating and five have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Ardagh Metal Packaging presently has an average rating of "Hold" and an average target price of $4.86.

View Our Latest Analysis on AMBP

Ardagh Metal Packaging Stock Performance

Shares of AMBP stock opened at $4.78 on Friday. Ardagh Metal Packaging S.A. has a fifty-two week low of $3.29 and a fifty-two week high of $5.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 79.60, a PEG ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 0.51. The stock's 50-day simple moving average is $4.37 and its 200-day simple moving average is $4.32.

Ardagh Metal Packaging (NYSE:AMBP - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 23rd. The company reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $1.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.57 billion. Ardagh Metal Packaging had a net margin of 0.68% and a negative return on equity of 30.19%. Ardagh Metal Packaging's revenue was up 17.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.08 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Ardagh Metal Packaging S.A. will post 0.26 earnings per share for the current year.

Ardagh Metal Packaging Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 24th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 10th will be issued a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 10th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.4%. Ardagh Metal Packaging's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 666.67%.

Key Ardagh Metal Packaging News

Here are the key news stories impacting Ardagh Metal Packaging this week:

Positive Sentiment: Ardagh Metal Packaging beat Q2 estimates, reporting $0.11 EPS versus $0.09 expected and $1.71 billion in revenue versus $1.61 billion expected , suggesting better-than-anticipated operating performance. Article Title

Ardagh Metal Packaging beat Q2 estimates, reporting versus and versus , suggesting better-than-anticipated operating performance. Positive Sentiment: The company declared a quarterly interim dividend of $0.10 per share , reinforcing shareholder returns and highlighting an annualized yield of about 8.5% . Article Title

The company declared a , reinforcing shareholder returns and highlighting an annualized yield of about . Neutral Sentiment: Ardagh Metal Packaging also filed its Q2 2026 interim results on Form 6-K and released an earnings presentation, which gives investors more detail on the quarter but does not appear to be a separate market-moving catalyst. Article Title

Ardagh Metal Packaging also filed its Q2 2026 interim results on Form 6-K and released an earnings presentation, which gives investors more detail on the quarter but does not appear to be a separate market-moving catalyst. Neutral Sentiment: The earnings call summary and slide deck may help investors assess the outlook, but the headline driver today is the combination of the earnings beat and dividend announcement. Article Title

About Ardagh Metal Packaging

Ardagh Metal Packaging NYSE: AMBP is a global supplier of metal packaging solutions, specializing in the production of steel and aluminum beverage cans, food cans and ends. As a segment of the Ardagh Group, the company supports a broad range of food and beverage customers, including soft drink and craft beer producers, as well as food manufacturers requiring durable, recyclable packaging. Its product portfolio encompasses two‐piece and three‐piece cans, a variety of can ends and closures, and value‐added services such as custom lithography and decorating.

The company operates a network of manufacturing plants across North America and Europe, serving both regional and multinational clients.

Featured Stories

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