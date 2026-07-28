Weiss Asset Management LP Invests $1.35 Million in Five Below, Inc. $FIVE

Weiss Asset Management LP bought a new position in Five Below, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVE - Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 5,900 shares of the specialty retailer's stock, valued at approximately $1,348,000.

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Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in FIVE. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its position in shares of Five Below by 40,774,210.3% during the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 55,453,062 shares of the specialty retailer's stock worth $10,445,139,000 after purchasing an additional 55,452,926 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP lifted its stake in shares of Five Below by 54.6% in the fourth quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 1,785,169 shares of the specialty retailer's stock valued at $336,254,000 after purchasing an additional 630,710 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its holdings in Five Below by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,508,393 shares of the specialty retailer's stock worth $284,121,000 after buying an additional 45,761 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its holdings in Five Below by 40.6% during the fourth quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,192,697 shares of the specialty retailer's stock worth $224,656,000 after buying an additional 344,592 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC grew its position in Five Below by 176.0% during the fourth quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 1,168,832 shares of the specialty retailer's stock worth $220,161,000 after buying an additional 745,272 shares during the period.

Five Below Stock Up 1.9%

NASDAQ:FIVE opened at $207.14 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $11.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.15, a P/E/G ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 1.00. The firm's 50 day moving average is $198.56 and its two-hundred day moving average is $209.66. Five Below, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $130.00 and a fifty-two week high of $251.63.

Five Below (NASDAQ:FIVE - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 3rd. The specialty retailer reported $2.22 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.77 by $0.45. Five Below had a return on equity of 21.31% and a net margin of 8.67%.The business had revenue of $1.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.23 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.86 EPS. The company's revenue was up 32.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Five Below has set its FY 2026 guidance at 8.650-9.050 EPS and its Q2 2026 guidance at 1.170-1.290 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Five Below, Inc. will post 9.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on FIVE shares. Weiss Ratings cut Five Below from a "hold (c+)" rating to a "hold (c)" rating in a report on Friday, June 5th. Citigroup began coverage on Five Below in a report on Thursday, July 9th. They set a "market perform" rating for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Five Below in a research report on Thursday, July 9th. They set a "buy" rating on the stock. Wall Street Zen raised Five Below from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating in a report on Saturday, May 16th. Finally, HSBC upgraded Five Below to a "hold" rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eighteen have issued a Buy rating, nine have assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $254.05.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on Five Below

Five Below Profile

Five Below, Inc NASDAQ: FIVE is an American specialty discount retailer offering a broad assortment of merchandise priced primarily at $5 or below. Since its founding in 2002 by David Schlessinger and Tom Vellios, the company has pursued a value-focused retail model targeting tweens, teens and beyond, with stores designed to deliver trend-driven products at an accessible price point. Headquartered in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, Five Below has grown into a national chain operating in dozens of U.S.

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