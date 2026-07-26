Weiss Asset Management LP Invests $23.91 Million in Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company $HPE

Weiss Asset Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company (NYSE:HPE - Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 1,004,400 shares of the technology company's stock, valued at approximately $23,915,000. Weiss Asset Management LP owned approximately 0.08% of Hewlett Packard Enterprise at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Empowered Funds LLC raised its stake in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 317.3% during the 1st quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 149,810 shares of the technology company's stock worth $2,312,000 after purchasing an additional 113,906 shares in the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 44.7% in the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 4,456 shares of the technology company's stock valued at $69,000 after buying an additional 1,377 shares in the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. increased its holdings in Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 4.4% in the second quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 23,593 shares of the technology company's stock worth $482,000 after buying an additional 996 shares during the last quarter. Jump Financial LLC increased its holdings in Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 25.8% in the second quarter. Jump Financial LLC now owns 15,662 shares of the technology company's stock worth $320,000 after buying an additional 3,215 shares during the last quarter. Finally, WINTON GROUP Ltd bought a new position in Hewlett Packard Enterprise during the second quarter valued at approximately $207,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.78% of the company's stock.

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Hewlett Packard Enterprise Stock Performance

NYSE:HPE opened at $47.64 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $63.08 billion, a PE ratio of 44.52, a PEG ratio of 0.52 and a beta of 1.42. Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company has a 1 year low of $19.64 and a 1 year high of $64.25. The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. The firm's fifty day simple moving average is $45.12 and its 200 day simple moving average is $31.38.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, June 1st. The technology company reported $0.79 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $0.54 by $0.25. The firm had revenue of $10.68 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.78 billion. Hewlett Packard Enterprise had a net margin of 3.94% and a return on equity of 11.91%. The business's revenue was up 40.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.82) EPS. Hewlett Packard Enterprise has set its FY 2026 guidance at 3.350-3.450 EPS and its Q3 2026 guidance at 0.880-0.930 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company will post 2.88 EPS for the current year.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 16th were given a $0.1425 dividend. This represents a $0.57 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.2%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 16th. Hewlett Packard Enterprise's payout ratio is currently 53.27%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, SVP Kirt P. Karros sold 18,785 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.50, for a total transaction of $911,072.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, Director Bethany Mayer sold 6,482 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.10, for a total transaction of $188,626.20. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 8,018 shares in the company, valued at approximately $233,323.80. The trade was a 44.70% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Insiders have sold a total of 118,850 shares of company stock valued at $3,908,125 in the last three months. Company insiders own 0.44% of the company's stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have commented on HPE shares. Truist Financial reissued a "buy" rating and issued a $69.00 target price (up from $31.00) on shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise in a research report on Tuesday, June 2nd. Piper Sandler restated a "neutral" rating and set a $63.00 price target (up from $23.00) on shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise in a report on Tuesday, June 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $37.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 2nd. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $33.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock an "equal weight" rating in a report on Tuesday, June 2nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $26.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock an "equal weight" rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eleven have issued a Buy rating and six have assigned a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $67.31.

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Hewlett Packard Enterprise Profile

Hewlett Packard Enterprise (HPE) is an enterprise technology company that designs, develops and sells IT infrastructure, software and services for business and government customers. Its core offerings span servers, storage, networking, and related software, together with consulting, integration and support services aimed at modernizing and managing enterprise IT environments. HPE's product portfolio includes systems for traditional data centers as well as solutions for high-performance computing, edge computing and telecommunications infrastructure.

A major focus for HPE is hybrid cloud and consumption-based IT.

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