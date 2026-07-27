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Weiss Asset Management LP Invests $2.40 Million in STUB $STUB

Written by MarketBeat
July 27, 2026
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Key Points

  • Weiss Asset Management purchased 384,062 STUB shares worth approximately $2.40 million, establishing a position representing about 0.11% of the company. Several other institutional investors also initiated stakes.
  • STUB insiders sold 413,647 shares worth approximately $4.40 million over the past three months, though insiders still own 30.97% of the company. Recent sales by Mark Streams and Nayaab Islam were conducted under pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 plans.
  • STUB reported quarterly revenue of $446.05 million, up 12.2% year over year, and earnings of $0.06 per share, beating expectations. Analysts maintain a consensus “Hold” rating with an average price target of $11.50, while the stock opened at $8.26.
  • Five stocks to consider instead of STUB.

Weiss Asset Management LP bought a new position in shares of STUB (NYSE:STUB - Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 384,062 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $2,397,000. Weiss Asset Management LP owned approximately 0.11% of STUB at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in STUB. Pittenger & Anderson Inc. bought a new position in STUB in the 1st quarter worth approximately $34,000. Lido Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of STUB during the first quarter valued at approximately $69,000. Garner Asset Management Corp bought a new stake in shares of STUB during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $92,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company purchased a new position in shares of STUB in the fourth quarter worth $143,000. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of STUB during the fourth quarter worth $149,000.

Insider Buying and Selling at STUB

In related news, insider Mark Streams sold 28,531 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.02, for a total transaction of $371,473.62. Following the transaction, the insider directly owned 1,561,122 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,325,808.44. This represents a 1.79% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, insider Nayaab Islam sold 2,800 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.01, for a total transaction of $39,228.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider directly owned 8,451,964 shares in the company, valued at $118,412,015.64. This trade represents a 0.03% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. In the last three months, insiders sold 413,647 shares of company stock worth $4,401,046. Insiders own 30.97% of the company's stock.

STUB Stock Performance

Shares of STUB stock opened at $8.26 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $3.10 billion and a PE ratio of -13.76. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96. The business has a 50 day moving average of $10.68. STUB has a one year low of $5.74 and a one year high of $27.89.

STUB (NYSE:STUB - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 13th. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.07. The company had revenue of $446.05 million for the quarter. The business's revenue for the quarter was up 12.2% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that STUB will post 0.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Guggenheim reaffirmed a "buy" rating on shares of STUB in a research note on Friday, June 12th. Citigroup reiterated a "neutral" rating on shares of STUB in a research note on Wednesday, July 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of STUB from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a report on Thursday, May 14th. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded STUB to an "outperform" rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 19th. Finally, Weiss Ratings raised STUB from a "sell (e+)" rating to a "sell (d-)" rating in a report on Tuesday, July 7th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, seven have assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of "Hold" and a consensus price target of $11.50.

Check Out Our Latest Report on STUB

STUB Profile

(Free Report)

Stubhub Holdings Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides an online marketplace to buy and sell tickets for sports, concerts, theater, festivals and other live events. Stubhub Holdings Inc is based in NEW YORK.

Further Reading

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for STUB (NYSE:STUB)

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

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