Weiss Asset Management LP Invests $3.21 Million in The Estee Lauder Companies Inc. $EL

Weiss Asset Management LP acquired a new stake in The Estee Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL - Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 44,800 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $3,215,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of EL. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Estee Lauder Companies by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,823 shares of the company's stock valued at $296,000 after purchasing an additional 88 shares during the period. N.E.W. Advisory Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of Estee Lauder Companies by 39.1% during the fourth quarter. N.E.W. Advisory Services LLC now owns 324 shares of the company's stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 91 shares during the last quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board boosted its position in shares of Estee Lauder Companies by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 10,724 shares of the company's stock worth $1,123,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Greenleaf Trust boosted its position in shares of Estee Lauder Companies by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 3,579 shares of the company's stock worth $375,000 after buying an additional 110 shares during the period. Finally, Allworth Financial LP grew its holdings in Estee Lauder Companies by 6.6% in the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,789 shares of the company's stock worth $187,000 after buying an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. 55.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms recently commented on EL. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on Estee Lauder Companies from $99.00 to $94.00 and set an "overweight" rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 16th. Zacks Research lowered Estee Lauder Companies from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Friday, July 10th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Estee Lauder Companies from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an "equal weight" rating in a research note on Monday, May 4th. UBS Group raised their price target on Estee Lauder Companies from $85.00 to $86.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a report on Thursday, July 16th. Finally, Wall Street Zen cut shares of Estee Lauder Companies from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Saturday, April 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eight have assigned a Buy rating, ten have given a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and a consensus target price of $98.11.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on EL

Estee Lauder Companies Stock Up 0.0%

Shares of EL stock opened at $80.31 on Monday. The Estee Lauder Companies Inc. has a 1 year low of $66.22 and a 1 year high of $121.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.71, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 1.27. The business's fifty day moving average is $83.71 and its 200-day moving average is $90.23. The stock has a market cap of $29.05 billion, a PE ratio of -114.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.62 and a beta of 1.27.

Estee Lauder Companies (NYSE:EL - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 1st. The company reported $0.91 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.25. Estee Lauder Companies had a positive return on equity of 20.66% and a negative net margin of 1.67%.The business had revenue of $3.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.69 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.65 earnings per share. The company's revenue was up 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. Estee Lauder Companies has set its FY 2026 guidance at 2.330-2.430 EPS. Equities analysts expect that The Estee Lauder Companies Inc. will post 2.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Estee Lauder Companies Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 29th were issued a $0.35 dividend. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.7%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 29th. Estee Lauder Companies's dividend payout ratio is presently -200.00%.

Estee Lauder Companies Company Profile

Estée Lauder Companies Inc NYSE: EL is a global leader in prestige beauty that develops, manufactures and markets a broad portfolio of skincare, makeup, fragrance and hair care products. Founded in 1946 by Estée Lauder, the company has grown from a small family business into a multinational consumer-products enterprise headquartered in New York City. Its activities span product research and development, brand and product marketing, manufacturing and global distribution across multiple retail channels.

The company's portfolio includes a mix of legacy and prestige brands that target different consumer segments and price points, with well-known names such as Estée Lauder, Clinique, MAC, La Mer and Jo Malone among others.

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