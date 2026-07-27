Weiss Asset Management LP Invests $3.85 Million in Sandisk Corporation $SNDK

Weiss Asset Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Sandisk Corporation (NASDAQ:SNDK - Free Report) in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 6,060 shares of the data storage provider's stock, valued at approximately $3,850,000.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Valley Wealth Managers Inc. bought a new position in Sandisk in the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Whittier Trust Co. bought a new stake in shares of Sandisk during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Greenline Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Sandisk during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Chung Wu Investment Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Sandisk during the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Finally, Westfuller Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Sandisk by 51.8% during the fourth quarter. Westfuller Advisors LLC now owns 126 shares of the data storage provider's stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares during the period.

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Insider Buying and Selling

In other Sandisk news, Director Necip Sayiner sold 579 shares of Sandisk stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,503.11, for a total value of $870,300.69. Following the transaction, the director owned 2,900 shares in the company, valued at $4,359,019. The trade was a 16.64% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CAO Michael Pokorny sold 2,446 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,426.18, for a total transaction of $3,488,436.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer owned 22,375 shares of the company's stock, valued at $31,910,777.50. This represents a 9.85% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders have sold 6,225 shares of company stock worth $10,166,297 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.21% of the company's stock.

Sandisk News Summary

Here are the key news stories impacting Sandisk this week:

Positive Sentiment: SanDisk remains a major AI-storage beneficiary, with multiple recent articles highlighting strong demand for memory and enterprise storage tied to AI infrastructure spending and tight supply. Article Title

SanDisk remains a major AI-storage beneficiary, with multiple recent articles highlighting strong demand for memory and enterprise storage tied to AI infrastructure spending and tight supply. Positive Sentiment: Analysts and traders are still focused on SanDisk’s upcoming fiscal Q4 earnings on August 5, with expectations for a large move and a chance for another earnings beat after a strong surprise history. Article Title

Analysts and traders are still focused on SanDisk’s upcoming fiscal Q4 earnings on August 5, with expectations for a large move and a chance for another earnings beat after a strong surprise history. Neutral Sentiment: New ETF products are being launched to trade the DRAM and memory rally, underscoring strong investor interest in the group, though this is more a sentiment signal than a direct catalyst for SanDisk. Article Title

New ETF products are being launched to trade the DRAM and memory rally, underscoring strong investor interest in the group, though this is more a sentiment signal than a direct catalyst for SanDisk. Neutral Sentiment: Options traders are pricing in a sizable post-earnings swing, reflecting elevated expectations and uncertainty heading into the report. Article Title

Options traders are pricing in a sizable post-earnings swing, reflecting elevated expectations and uncertainty heading into the report. Negative Sentiment: Memory and chip stocks are under pressure today, and SanDisk is being dragged lower by a sector-wide risk-off move after recent gains in AI-related semiconductors. Article Title

Memory and chip stocks are under pressure today, and SanDisk is being dragged lower by a sector-wide risk-off move after recent gains in AI-related semiconductors. Negative Sentiment: SanDisk has also pulled back sharply from recent highs, and some coverage now frames the move as a correction after an extended AI-driven rally. Article Title

Sandisk Price Performance

Shares of Sandisk stock opened at $1,436.56 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $212.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.93 and a beta of 4.74. The firm's 50-day moving average is $1,754.03 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1,092.96. Sandisk Corporation has a 1 year low of $40.10 and a 1 year high of $2,354.39.

Sandisk (NASDAQ:SNDK - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The data storage provider reported $23.41 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $14.17 by $9.24. Sandisk had a net margin of 34.19% and a return on equity of 44.06%. The business had revenue of $5.95 billion during the quarter. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.30) EPS. The company's revenue for the quarter was up 251.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Sandisk has set its Q4 2026 guidance at 30.000-33.000 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Sandisk Corporation will post 64.52 earnings per share for the current year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Sandisk from $1,250.00 to $1,620.00 and gave the company an "equal weight" rating in a report on Wednesday. Evercore set a $3,100.00 target price on shares of Sandisk in a research note on Monday, July 13th. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a "buy" rating and set a $1,400.00 target price on shares of Sandisk in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Cantor Fitzgerald lifted their price target on shares of Sandisk from $1,800.00 to $2,900.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research note on Monday, June 8th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein boosted their price target on Sandisk from $1,700.00 to $3,000.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a report on Monday, June 29th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eighteen have assigned a Buy rating and six have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $1,811.38.

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Sandisk Profile

SanDisk Corporation offers flash storage solutions. The Company designs, develops and manufactures data storage solutions in a range of form factors using flash memory, controller, firmware and software technologies. The Company operates through flash memory storage products segment. Its solutions include a range of solid state drives (SSD), embedded products, removable cards, universal serial bus (USB), drives, wireless media drives, digital media players, and wafers and components. It offers SSDs for client computing applications, which encompass desktop computers, notebook computers, tablets and other computing devices.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SNDK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Sandisk Corporation (NASDAQ:SNDK - Free Report).

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